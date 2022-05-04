NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

There were rumors that the Giants were looking to trade WR Kadaruis Toney , yet new HC Brian Daboll seems to have him in his plans for next season.

“K.T. has been great,” Daboll told WFAN’s Tiki and Tierney. “He’s been here, he’s been working, he’s been with the group. He’s picking up things really well. He’s got a really good skill set. He’s a good space player. He was a QB in high school … it’s still new to him, but you can tell he’s an instinctive football player. I look forward to working with him.”