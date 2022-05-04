NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig talked to a number of sources around the NFL about Commanders first-round WR Jahan Dotson, who was seen in the media as a reach at No. 16. Opinions inside the league were a lot more split, however. One GM told Standig: “If we would have been right in that range, we probably would have considered (Dotson) there. We thought it was really good. It’s probably no different than the Chargers who took the guard from Boston College (Zion Johnson). You could start debating all those guys in the first round or not.”
- However, an agent who is in regular talks with all 32 teams thought No. 16 was “too rich” for Dotson and a veteran scout had him graded as a second-rounder: “Rich for me. I don’t see him as a first-rounder. … He’s fast, thin. I just don’t think he’s dynamic enough to be a first-rounder.”
- The sources Standig talked to agreed that the trade down for Washington probably indicated they didn’t see as big a gap between Dotson and other receivers like Chris Olave and Jameson Williams who went back-to-back with the next two picks, although Williams’ ACL recovery was probably a factor for a Commanders team that’s looking to win in 2022.
- The Commanders also got dinged for taking Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis in the second round. Mathis didn’t even expect to go that high: “Oh, man. I was thinking at least third, somewhere in the third or fourth round. That’s just what me and my agent, that’s what we thought. That was just feedback we were getting. So, it most definitely wasn’t expected early.”
- Commanders GM Martin Mayhew defended the pick though, using a phrase he ended up coming back to multiple times about their perception of their needs and this draft class as opposed to others: “Mathis is gonna be in a rotational system for us with our defensive tackles. We understand our needs and what we need as a football team much better than people on the outside looking in.”
- Standig’s roundtable of sources didn’t have as much of an issue with that pick, noting it wasn’t a strong year for defensive tackles. Mathis’ agent, Nicole Lynn, also told Standig a team picking not far behind Washington had told her they were eyeing Mathis.
- The Commanders clearly put a high priority on adding another running back to take pressure off of Antonio Gibson. J.D. McKissic is not built to carry a big load between the tackles, hence the third-round selection of Brian Robinson, which Standig’s agent source praised: “I think he’s gonna be a quality NFL back and probably a good guy to pair with Gibson because Robinson does everything well, whereas I think Gibson is more of a home-run hitter, is a little more gadgety. Robinson is really rugged, solid.”
- Washington hopes fourth-round S Percy Butler develops into a starter at the “Buffalo” nickel spot but the senior executive says at a minimum he should be a core special teamer: “I really like Percy Butler as a special teams player. It will be interesting to see where and how he develops as a scrimmage player.”
- A source tells NFLTR Morehead State WR Balewa Byrd has been invited to the Commanders’ rookie minicamp.
- The Washington Commanders’ UDFA deal for LB Tre Walker includes $95,000 guaranteed, with $75,000 of his salary guaranteed, plus a $20,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Their deal for UDFA QB Armani Rogers is worth a total of $67,500 guaranteed, with $50,000 of the base salary guaranteed, and a $17,500 signing bonus. (Wilson)
- Commanders UDFA DE Jacob Panusiak will receive $65,000 guaranteed, $50,000 of his base salary guaranteed, and a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)
- Their deal for LB Ferrod Gardner is worth $80,000 guaranteed with $65,000 of the base salary guaranteed, plus a $15,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)
- The Commanders have invited Richmond WR Jonathan Johnson to their rookie camp. (JP Finlay)
Eagles
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, several teams had high grades on QB Carson Strong, with coaches from some teams hoping they were able to draft him. However, Strong’s medical concerns due to a knee issue caused him to go undrafted.
- Garafolo adds that Strong drew interest from several teams as an undrafted free agent but ultimately decided to sign with the Eagles.
- Eagles DE Brandon Graham says he could play this week if he wanted to after tearing his Achilles on September 19th. He also revealed that he never considered retiring and is ready for any role the team will prepare for him: “Right now I am doing everything. No restrictions. If we were to play this week I would play” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts seems extremely confident about starting for the team going forward: “It’s understood. It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. It’s pretty much what it is. My team, so I’m ready to go.” (Pro Football Talk)
- Jeff McLane reports that the Eagles fired Casey Weidl, who served as director of scouting operations. They are also parting ways with player personnel executive T.J. McCreight and scouting assistant Evan Pritt.
- Geoff Mosher reports that the team is also moving on from Southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen.
Giants
There were rumors that the Giants were looking to trade WR Kadaruis Toney, yet new HC Brian Daboll seems to have him in his plans for next season.
“K.T. has been great,” Daboll told WFAN’s Tiki and Tierney. “He’s been here, he’s been working, he’s been with the group. He’s picking up things really well. He’s got a really good skill set. He’s a good space player. He was a QB in high school … it’s still new to him, but you can tell he’s an instinctive football player. I look forward to working with him.”
- Per PFF’s Doug Kyed, Florida State RB Jashaun Corbin is receiving a $10,000 signing bonus, a $100,000 base guarantee, and a $110,000 total guarantee from the Giants while Michigan DL Christopher Hinton is receiving a 15,000 signing bonus, a $100,000 base guarantee, and $115,000 totally guaranteed.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!