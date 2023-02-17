NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Jason Kelce

Commanders

Charles Gasparino, citing word from NFL owners at the Super Bowl, reports that Jeff Bezos wants to buy the Washington Commanders.

wants to buy the Washington Commanders. Gasparino notes that owners feel the math works out for Bezos given the league requires 30 percent of the Commanders’ $7 billion price tag and not a lot of bidders could feasibly handle that.

Gasparino mentions NFL owners expect Bezos to sit out the initial rounds of bids before “pricing the field out.”

Eagles

Eagles CB James Bradberry attempted to put the debate about his penalty on Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to rest by admitting that it was indeed a holding penalty.

“It was a holding,” Bradberry said, via NFL.com. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

“Oh yes, a hundred percent,” Smith-Schuster said when asked if it was a penalty. “My route’s to strike in, strike back out. I mean Bradberry’s a good player, but you know I feel like at some day, the call’s gonna be called.”

After the game, referee Carl Cheffers said there was no debate on the flag, with other members of the Eagles including DL Brandon Graham and HC Nick Sirianni weighing in.

“The receiver went to the inside, and he was attempting to release to the outside,” Cheffers said. “The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.” “I trust them refs, man,” Graham told reporters after the game. “The refs gonna make the call in the moment of the game. That one right there, that one stung a little bit, but we shouldn’t even put ourselves in that position.” “There’s gonna be calls that are gonna get questioned, right?” Sirianni said. “Not only by the referees, but there’s also going to be questionable things that I do, or questionable things that [defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon] does or [offensive coordinator Shane Steichen] does. Or Jalen (Hurts) does. We understand that. But it’s never about one play. They got to make that call in a split decision. I’m not here to debate whether it was the right call or the wrong call. Of course, sometimes I’m like, ‘well, hey, it went against us, of course, I don’t like it.’ But they got to do a hard job in split-second decisions. But it never comes down to one play. Even though at times it perceives too. And that’s the parity of this league that you can always think, ‘Well it’s just this play.’ And that’s just not the case. There are however many plays that we had on offense. There are however many plays the Chiefs had on offense. And then there’s all those special teams playing, too. Again, as I said, they have a hard job to do. Split second. I haven’t seen all the clips, but that’s not what wins or loses the game.”

Jason Kelce

During his latest New Heights podcast, Eagles’ veteran C Jason Kelce said he’s not close to deciding on his future for 2023 and wants to give himself time to recover.

“Man, I can’t answer that right now. No chance,” Kelce said. “We’ll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don’t know the answer to that right now. So I can’t answer it. I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we’ll see. I’m gonna let the batteries recharge. I’m exhausted, man. It’s a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I’m gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that.”