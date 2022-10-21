NFC Notes: Commanders, William Jackson, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Commanders CB William Jackson III denied a recent report which said he’d like a “fresh start” in a defensive system that better fits his playing style.

“I never said that,” Jackson said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports. “I never said, ‘I want out.’ I love my teammates, I love being around the guys. People are going to write what they want to write. I just sit back and do my job.”

Jackson added that he hasn’t talked to anyone about wanting out of Washington and he’s unsure how the report was released.

“I haven’t talked to anyone,” Jackson said. “Who did I talk to? You guys are the only ones that are here. So, I don’t really know who I talked to or how that came out. But it is what it is.”

Jackson admitted that he’s faced adversity while with the Commanders and has been getting “accustomed” to HC Ron Rivera‘s zone defense.

“It’s been adversity, for sure,” Jackson said. “But that’s a part of the game. I was asked to do different things. I’m just trying to get accustomed with the zone, still getting that together. It’s coming together slowly [but] surely and I’m just ready to move forward with this injury.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said QB Dak Prescott had his first padded practice on Thursday and was throwing the ball well: “Yesterday was his first padded practice. Frankly, it was more about the team periods, being around the action in the pocket. … He’s throwing the ball just fine. You may work as much as Dak, but no one works more than he does.“ (Jon Machota)

said QB had his first padded practice on Thursday and was throwing the ball well: “Yesterday was his first padded practice. Frankly, it was more about the team periods, being around the action in the pocket. … He’s throwing the ball just fine. You may work as much as Dak, but no one works more than he does.“ (Jon Machota) Cowboys WR Michael Gallup said was confident in Prescott’s return after his first pass to him in practice: “When he threw me my first go-ball, I was like, OK, he’s letting it fly. He’s back. I already know what it is.” (Jon Machota)

said was confident in Prescott’s return after his first pass to him in practice: “When he threw me my first go-ball, I was like, OK, he’s letting it fly. He’s back. I already know what it is.” (Jon Machota) Regarding the Cowboys doing any trades at the deadline, owner Jerry Jones said there’s a better chance of finding a deal when other teams reach out with offers: “Usually, if there is a good chance of making the trade, it comes when your phone rings, not when you pick up the phone and ring (another team).” (Jon Machota)

said there’s a better chance of finding a deal when other teams reach out with offers: “Usually, if there is a good chance of making the trade, it comes when your phone rings, not when you pick up the phone and ring (another team).” (Jon Machota) Jones added there is “not one move” that Dallas is currently looking into: “There’s absolutely nothing that involves a name of a player or a position that I’m seriously looking at, at this moment, not one move. But could that change in 30 minutes? Of course it could.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones is making a decent push so far for a new deal after this season, as he’s helped New York to a 5-1 record after having his fifth-year option declined this offseason. He says he’s more focused on doing his job this season, as things will take care of themselves from that point, but he admitted he can’t help but think about the bigger picture sometimes.

“I mean, I’d be lying if I said I never think about it, but I think for the most part you want to be present and do what you gotta do each week to play,” he said via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “That’s down the road. That’s a situation that’s out of my control in the immediate future. So I think just taking care of what I got to control, to play as well as I can, to help this team win games, I think is the most effective way to kinda deal with that. So that’s kinda how I try to approach it.”