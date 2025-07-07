NFC Notes: Cooper DeJean, Evan Neal, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OL coach Bobby Johnson is excited about the experience LT Laremy Tunsil brings to their offensive line.

“Anytime you get really talented, good players that are established. You’re excited about that. I’ve been excited in my conversations with him,in my contact with him, but just he’s got a good library of knowledge. He’s seen a lot of different things,” Johnson said, via the team’s site.

Eagles

Eagles CB Cooper DeJean has taken reps at outside cornerback and is hoping to improve in all areas before the team takes the field again as a defending Super Bowl champion.

“I’m still continuing to work, and to try and be the best I can be at my job,” DeJean said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “There are a lot of things I can get better at coming off of last season, that I can be ready for this season. And those are the things that I’ve been working on this offseason. Becoming stronger, faster, being more comfortable out on the field, and working my techniques. I don’t think it’s changed me as a person at all.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll and OL coach Carmen Bricillo both spoke about G Evan Neal making the transition to the inside after beginning his career at tackle.

“He’s picked up things well inside,” Daboll said at minicamp. “You know, training camp will be an important time of the year for him as for all the offensive linemen.”

“He’s doing well so far. Excited to see when we put pads on what happens, but he’s embraced it, we’ve embraced it, it’s been good so far,” Bricillo told the NY Post. “Throughout the NFL, plenty of guys have moved from tackle to guard, so we’ll see how it goes.”