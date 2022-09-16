NFC Notes: Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, Giants, Kadarius Toney

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out from Week 2 but is in the “final stages” with his recovery: “I think we’re in the final stages. He had good soreness today. It will be great to get him out there for a full week next week. He looks great.” (Jon Machota)

said WR (knee) has been ruled out from Week 2 but is in the “final stages” with his recovery: “I think we’re in the final stages. He had good soreness today. It will be great to get him out there for a full week next week. He looks great.” (Jon Machota) Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said OT Jason Peters isn’t ready to play, he’s confident that the veteran is a capable swing tackle: “He’s getting there fast. There’s no doubt that he has the ability to (play) swing (tackle). That will give us some options.” (Jon Machota)

said OT isn’t ready to play, he’s confident that the veteran is a capable swing tackle: “He’s getting there fast. There’s no doubt that he has the ability to (play) swing (tackle). That will give us some options.” (Jon Machota) Jones said that WR CeeDee Lamb must find a way to make plays despite facing double coverage: “People are covering your best receiver. That happens. What do you do? You’ve got to play through being covered. You’ve got to catch balls covered. …You can’t, just because they doubled you up, not make some plays.” (Michael Gehlken)

must find a way to make plays despite facing double coverage: “People are covering your best receiver. That happens. What do you do? You’ve got to play through being covered. You’ve got to catch balls covered. …You can’t, just because they doubled you up, not make some plays.” (Michael Gehlken) Jones reiterated that Lamb must find a way to beat coverage: “My point is every team in the league is faced with the same thing. They’re going to have their best receiver double covered. What the best receiver should do is play through that coverage.” (Michael Gehlken)

McCarthy said that OC Kellen Moore has been a “very, very aggressive” play-caller but needs to adjust in certain situations: “Let’s be honest: In Kellen’s time as a coordinator, he’s been able to play very, very aggressive. But we’re in a phase right now that we’ve got to be a little smarter in certain situations. That’s all part of growing as a play caller.” (Michael Gehlken)

CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb felt the impact of being without WRs Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup (knee) in Week 1 given the Buccaneers were able to focus coverage on him.

“Having three No. 1s out there, it makes a difference,” Lamb said, via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. “You know what I’m saying? You got Coop on the outside, killing. You got MG in the slot, killing. And I’m killing it in the slot. It puts people in a funk. Now, when you have just me (of those three) right now, it’s easy. …Throughout the game, I was so pissed like, ‘What is going on?’ I had to have a flashback. ‘Yeah, you’re going to get all the attention now. This is what they were talking about.’”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said that Lamb must adjust to the coverages he’s facing.

“This is the world CeeDee is living in now,” McCarthy said. “He’s going to get all the attention. That was apparent Sunday, and just definitely look at Cincinnati’s (defense), their philosophy, particularly from a coverage standpoint. They have the doubles and so forth in their plan, whether they do it with a lurker or a thief or however you want to look at it. It’s part of the challenge that’s in front of him.”

Lamb reflected on the coverage he’s facing on the outside and as a slot receiver.

“When I’m on the outside, they’re going to have someone buzz under me, and they’re going to have a corner on top of me,” Lamb said. “It’s going to be hard for me to get the ball. When I’m in the slot, they’re going to have someone touch me, regardless, to try to slow me down. It’s a lot.. …I’ve got to control my emotions, for sure.”

Giants

Giants WR Kadarius Toney was focused more on the team capturing a victory than his playing time.

“Disappointed in a victory?” he said, via NJ.com. “Disappointed in winning? You sound crazy. If I played two plays, one play and we won, bro, I don’t really care nothing about getting in,” he said. “It’s OK. You want a dollar? You know what I’m saying? Like, come on.”

Toney is staying prepared despite not knowing what his role will be Sunday.

“I don’t really know what’s ahead for me Sunday,” Toney said. “I mean, I’ve just got to go out there and be the best player I can be Sunday.”

Toney’s lack of involvement offensively gave him an opportunity to take mental reps on the team’s offense.

“I felt like early on, we were too [much] trying to force the play or trying to make something that wasn’t there,” Toney said. “But once we settled down and everything lined up, we just went out there and played.”

Toney refused to speculate on why he only played seven snaps during the team’s opener: “I get paid to do one thing, do my job…I get paid to play, not coach…I just prepared as if I was going in and playing every play. I don’t know what else to say.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Toney (hamstring) was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice. (Pat Leonard)

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux says his injured knee “feels a lot better” and he’s “getting close.” Thibodeaux added that he “wouldn’t call it unlikely” that he suits up for the team’s week 2 game on Sunday. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Giants HC Brian Daboll said they are observing WR Kadarius Toney to determine if he’s dealing with more than a hamstring injury: “Maybe it’s just a tightened up hamstring. Maybe it’s a little more. He’s in there getting treatment. We’ll see where he’s at.” (Ralph Vacchiano)