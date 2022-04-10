NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys

An NFL executive tells Mike Sando of The Athletic that the Cowboys should be fine in terms of their pass rush, despite losing Randy Gregory in free agency. The exec. added that the two best moves from Dallas may have been retaining their coordinators.

“They have a good football team,” the executive said. “Losing Randy Gregory hurts them, but it doesn’t kill them because Micah Parsons can rush, and Dante Fowler, because of his relationship with Dan Quinn, should help them and give them a little juice off the edge.

“A big part of free agency is re-signing your own. Maybe Dallas’ two biggest signings were (defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn this offseason and (offensive coordinator) Kellen Moore last offseason.”