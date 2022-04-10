NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys
An NFL executive tells Mike Sando of The Athletic that the Cowboys should be fine in terms of their pass rush, despite losing Randy Gregory in free agency. The exec. added that the two best moves from Dallas may have been retaining their coordinators.
“They have a good football team,” the executive said. “Losing Randy Gregory hurts them, but it doesn’t kill them because Micah Parsons can rush, and Dante Fowler, because of his relationship with Dan Quinn, should help them and give them a little juice off the edge.
“A big part of free agency is re-signing your own. Maybe Dallas’ two biggest signings were (defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn this offseason and (offensive coordinator) Kellen Moore last offseason.”
- Aaron Wilson reports that Florida LB Jeremiah Moon is meeting with the Cowboys, Raiders, and Saints.
Commanders
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders were interested in signing LB Jermaine Carter, yet the Chiefs were more aggressive and got a deal done with the former Panthers linebacker.
Giants
Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided questions about his contract and said he is more concerned with preparing for the upcoming season at this point in time.
“I think those things will, there’ll be a time and place for those conversations,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “So we’ll see and we’ll take care of that, we’ll do that when it comes up, but I’m focused on what we’re doing here, preparing and taking advantage of every day we have here together.”
Jones is also looking forward to working with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor.
“Yeah, I’m excited,” Jones said of Taylor. “He’s a guy with a lot of experience in this league, he’s played at a high level in this league for a long time, so I’m looking forward to learning from him and working with him. I talked with him when he signed, and here today, and so I’m looking forward to continuing to build that relationship, and I think that’ll be great for both of us, great for our offense, great for our team. So I’m looking forward to having him.”
