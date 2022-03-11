NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Teams around the NFL have inquired about Cowboys OT Terence Steele but have been rebuffed. Dallas’ confidence in Steele has prompted trade talks revolving around OT La’el Collins. (Calvin Watkins)

ESPN’s Matthew Berry gleaned from conversations at the Combine that the Cowboys still internally view RB Ezekiel Elliott as a top back and believe he’ll be better in 2022 when he’s healthy, as his knee injury in 2021 was more serious than was let on.

The Cowboys will not tender exclusive rights free agents LB Francis Bernard or OT Mitch Hyatt. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

The Eagles are the most likely landing spot for Texans QB Deshaun Watson , writes Joe Banner for the 33rd Team. Banner was the president of the Eagles from 2001 to 2012.

, writes Joe Banner for the 33rd Team. Banner was the president of the Eagles from 2001 to 2012. Banner notes that the Eagles, in his opinion, have the edge over Carolina to land Watson due to the disparity in draft capital between the two teams.

Banner also adds that historically speaking, the Eagles have been one of the more aggressive teams in the NFL when it comes to adding premier talent at the quarterback position.

Aaron Wilson said that he believes that QB Deshaun Watson is “not inclined” to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to Philadelphia.

Giants

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media names 30 potential free agents this offseason who have a connection to the Giants’ staff under new HC Brian Daboll.