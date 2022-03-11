NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Teams around the NFL have inquired about Cowboys OT Terence Steele but have been rebuffed. Dallas’ confidence in Steele has prompted trade talks revolving around OT La’el Collins. (Calvin Watkins)
- ESPN’s Matthew Berry gleaned from conversations at the Combine that the Cowboys still internally view RB Ezekiel Elliott as a top back and believe he’ll be better in 2022 when he’s healthy, as his knee injury in 2021 was more serious than was let on.
- The Cowboys will not tender exclusive rights free agents LB Francis Bernard or OT Mitch Hyatt. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- The Eagles are the most likely landing spot for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, writes Joe Banner for the 33rd Team. Banner was the president of the Eagles from 2001 to 2012.
- Banner notes that the Eagles, in his opinion, have the edge over Carolina to land Watson due to the disparity in draft capital between the two teams.
- Banner also adds that historically speaking, the Eagles have been one of the more aggressive teams in the NFL when it comes to adding premier talent at the quarterback position.
- Aaron Wilson said that he believes that QB Deshaun Watson is “not inclined” to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to Philadelphia.
Giants
Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media names 30 potential free agents this offseason who have a connection to the Giants’ staff under new HC Brian Daboll.
- Rosenblatt names five defensive linemen to consider, including Bills’ edge rushers Jerry Hughes, Bryan Cox Jr., and Efe Obada, DL Vernon Butler, Ravens DT Justin Ellis, Jaguars EDGE Jihad Ward, and Broncos EDGE Stephen Weatherly.
- At linebacker, Rosenblatt lists Bills LB A.J. Klein, Ravens LB Josh Bynes, Ravens LB L.J. Fort, Vikings LB Nick Vigil, Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Panthers LB Julian Stanford.
- As for offensive guards, Rosenblatt names Bills G Ike Boettger, Ravens C Bradley Bozeman, Chiefs G Andrew Wylie, and Colts G Matt Pryor.
- Regarding potential receiver targets, Rosenblatt mentions Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie, Chiefs WR Byron Pringle, Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson, Colts WR Zach Pascal, Colts WR Marcus Johnson, and Dolphins WR Mack Hollins.
- Rosenblatt lists three tight ends, including the Colts’ Mo Alie-Cox, Falcons’ Hayden Hurst, and the Jets’ Tyler Kroft.
- Two running backs with ties to the Giants’ staff include the Eagles’ Boston Scott and the Chiefs’ Darrel Williams.
- Regarding Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky, Rosenblatt thinks Buffalo’s impending free agent will likely be “too expensive” for New York.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!