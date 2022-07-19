NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is excited for the “special opportunity” he has with the Cowboys this upcoming season and is looking forward to the start of training camp. A third-round rookie, Tolbert could start to begin the season while Dallas waits for veteran Michael Gallup to recover from ACL surgery.
“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity that’s in front of me,” Tolbert said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And just being able to go and compete and continue to do the thing that I love. A lot of people aren’t blessed to be able to play after college. And so I definitely have a special opportunity. And I’m looking forward to it.”
Tolbert has been working to build chemistry with QB Dak Prescott. He was part of a group of offensive skill players that trained together in Florida this offseason.
“We’ve been able to build I would say, at least a stepping stool for quite a few points of chemistry. I did OTAs, finished OTAs and was able to run with the one group and get some plays with [Prescott] and listen to his cadence and how fast he talks in the huddle and his alerts and catching some of his passes. Actually, this past weekend, I was in Miami with him, CeeDee [Lamb], [Ezekiel Elliott] and Dalton [Schultz] and Sean [McKeon]. We went to the University of Miami and we had some good throwing sessions and just went to dinners and hung out, just to build some chemistry and learn each other. So, I think that was a great weekend. And you know, I really enjoyed it, we got some good work and got some good throws.”
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni learned a lot in his first year on the job in Philadelphia. It’s a tough city to coach in and Sirianni certainly had his share of mistakes, but a 9-8 record and a playoff berth is a strong start historically when it comes to first-time head coaches. Sirianni says his biggest lesson is that everyone, from fans, coaches and players, is watching him all the time.
“All eyes are on you. How you react after wins. How you react after losses. How you react with the team,” Sirianni said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “You’re setting the tone there. Your energy at all times is (reflecting on) the team. Until you’re in that seat, you don’t understand … everybody is looking at you at all times. That’s the main, main thing I thought.”
Giants
- Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reports Giants second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson received a 60.49 percent guarantee of his third year’s salary, compared to zero percent for a player drafted in his spot in the 2021 draft.
