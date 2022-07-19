NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is excited for the “special opportunity” he has with the Cowboys this upcoming season and is looking forward to the start of training camp. A third-round rookie, Tolbert could start to begin the season while Dallas waits for veteran Michael Gallup to recover from ACL surgery.

“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity that’s in front of me,” Tolbert said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And just being able to go and compete and continue to do the thing that I love. A lot of people aren’t blessed to be able to play after college. And so I definitely have a special opportunity. And I’m looking forward to it.”

Tolbert has been working to build chemistry with QB Dak Prescott. He was part of a group of offensive skill players that trained together in Florida this offseason.

“We’ve been able to build I would say, at least a stepping stool for quite a few points of chemistry. I did OTAs, finished OTAs and was able to run with the one group and get some plays with [Prescott] and listen to his cadence and how fast he talks in the huddle and his alerts and catching some of his passes. Actually, this past weekend, I was in Miami with him, CeeDee [Lamb], [Ezekiel Elliott] and Dalton [Schultz] and Sean [McKeon]. We went to the University of Miami and we had some good throwing sessions and just went to dinners and hung out, just to build some chemistry and learn each other. So, I think that was a great weekend. And you know, I really enjoyed it, we got some good work and got some good throws.”