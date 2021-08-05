NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper has much more flexibility now that the bone spurs have been removed from his ankle. The downside of that was it made him aware of a different injury, which is why his recovery has taken so long.

“Because my foot was jammed up and not as flexible, I didn’t really feel the other injury I had in my bone,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But when they took the spurs out, my ankle got more flexible and I was able to really feel that injury.”

Cooper also made it a point to cut his weight down, from 225 pounds down to 215 and hopefully lower. He’s hoping that’ll help his overall durability. And while rehabbing is grueling work, he said it didn’t sap his desire to play football.

“The thing about being injured, it really reminds you about how much you love the game,” Cooper said. “You see a lot of guys, they get injured and they realize, ‘I don’t want to work through this process anymore.’ And they retire. That’s happened a lot. But for me, it has just showed me how much I really want to be out there, because I miss it so much. I’ve never wanted to run a route so bad. In that thought process, you just grind to get back healthy and you just try to be the best you can be.”

Cooper’s goals for the season remain as high as ever.

“The way I look at it is like 1,000 yards is like, it’s just OK,” Cooper said. “But anything after that is like the gravy, you know? I want the gravy.”

Cowboys’ veteran pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is also coming back from injury and is in the midst of his own rehab process.

“I feel like I’m in Phase 3 of the rehab out of four phases,” said Lawrence. “I feel like I’m progressing really well. It’s all about getting the legs back and attacking and working myself in with the boys.”

Lawrence is proud of the way DE Randy Gregory has grown: “To see him grow mentally and physically, it’s like watching Giannis Antetokounmpo grow. Going through those phases, but just to see him also taking care of his off the field issues and being more in sync to what he wants out here, it’s a blessing.” (Machota)

has grown: “To see him grow mentally and physically, it’s like watching Giannis Antetokounmpo grow. Going through those phases, but just to see him also taking care of his off the field issues and being more in sync to what he wants out here, it’s a blessing.” (Machota) Cowboys S Malik Hooker signed a one-year, $920,000 deal with $490,000 fully guaranteed. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Per NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, Eagles fourth-round CB Zech McPhearson has been one of the standouts of camp so far. Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon praised how quickly the rookie is picking things up: “Zech is doing a good job. He’s taking the coaching points and applying them on the field, day-to-day. A lot of the time, that’s hard for rookies.”

has been one of the standouts of camp so far. Eagles DC praised how quickly the rookie is picking things up: “Zech is doing a good job. He’s taking the coaching points and applying them on the field, day-to-day. A lot of the time, that’s hard for rookies.” McPhearson has been paying close attention to veteran CB Darius Slay and some of the other more experienced players on the roster as well: “I like paying attention to their progressions, especially Slay. You can kind of see it when he’s out there, and when you go in the film room, it all makes sense, and that explains why he makes so many plays.”

and some of the other more experienced players on the roster as well: “I like paying attention to their progressions, especially Slay. You can kind of see it when he’s out there, and when you go in the film room, it all makes sense, and that explains why he makes so many plays.” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said “there’s no rush” to name Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback: “We’re just not there yet.” (Adam Beasley)

said “there’s no rush” to name the starting quarterback: “We’re just not there yet.” (Adam Beasley) As for chatter over the Eagles’ interest in acquiring Deshaun Watson , Sirianni said the organization will make a group decision on whether to trade for him: “I’m not going to talk about the hypotheticals … Every decision we make is a group effort. Howie and his staff and myself, we’re working together to get the best 53.” (Beasley)

, Sirianni said the organization will make a group decision on whether to trade for him: “I’m not going to talk about the hypotheticals … Every decision we make is a group effort. Howie and his staff and myself, we’re working together to get the best 53.” (Beasley) Eagles G Nate Herbig mentioned he’s lost 20-30 pounds over the offseason. (Jimmy Kempski)

Giants

NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt reports that Giants’ new WR Kenny Golladay is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during seven-on-seven drills, but it is not considered serious.

is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during seven-on-seven drills, but it is not considered serious. Giants HC Joe Judge said they avoided a “worst-case scenario” with Golladay after he met with doctors, but wouldn’t provide a specific timetable of recovery.

said they avoided a “worst-case scenario” with Golladay after he met with doctors, but wouldn’t provide a specific timetable of recovery. Later on, Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reported that Golladay will likely miss 2-3 weeks with his recent injury.

Rosenblatt, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, said Golladay “isn’t worried” about the injury after meeting with the Giants’ medical staff.

As for Giants RB Saquon Barkley ‘s recovery, Rosenblatt notes the running back has looked good with his “running, cutting and jumping.”

‘s recovery, Rosenblatt notes the running back has looked good with his “running, cutting and jumping.” Regarding Giants TE Kyle Rudolph ‘s recovery from foot surgery, Rosenblatt points out his return is taking longer than expected and it’s still unclear when he’ll be back.

‘s recovery from foot surgery, Rosenblatt points out his return is taking longer than expected and it’s still unclear when he’ll be back. Giants LT Andrew Thomas didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday night, while Matt Peart played left tackle and Nate Solder filling in at right tackle. (Rosenblatt)

didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday night, while played left tackle and filling in at right tackle. (Rosenblatt) Giants QBs coach Jerry Schlupinski praised QB Daniel Jones ‘ performance in their offseason program: “He’s so darn driven to get everything right. He asks great questions and he’s always thinking on the next level.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

praised QB ‘ performance in their offseason program: “He’s so darn driven to get everything right. He asks great questions and he’s always thinking on the next level.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Third-year CB Julian Love getting got reps at first-team nickel corner for the second consecutive practice on Thursday. (Dan Duggan)