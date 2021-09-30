NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys Monday night’s two-touchdown breakout put Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz on the national radar. However, the 25-year-old former fourth-round pick already put in a full season’s worth of strong work in 2020 that was overshadowed by just how bad Dallas was last year. He had 63 receptions which ranked fifth among all tight ends, with those catches going for 615 yards and four touchdowns. “If people actually went back and looked at Dalton’s numbers and compared them to others last year,” one offensive coach tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo. “And looked at his overall production as a blocker, and a receiver, he should have been in the conversation to make the Pro Bowl.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Quez Watkins is averaging 26.6 yards per catch through three games this season and has caught every one of his targets. The former sixth-round pick has just seven targets, though. In comparison, fellow Eagles WR Jalen Reagor had eight targets on Monday night alone, leading to HC Nick Sirianni being interrogated on whether they needed to cut the former first-round pick’s role down.

“Sure, Quez played really well. And Quez continues to make plays in contested areas. I would say for this, they’re both practicing well,” Sirianni said in a radio interview with 94 WIP’s Angelo Cataldi. “I was really pleased with Jalen Reagor these past three weeks in practice…There’s no doubt in my mind he’s improving every single game. Of the eight targets that he had I believe he had five catches on those eight targets and one explosive play. Do we need to use Quez more? I mean yeah. Quez is showing us that he is valuable and he makes a lot of plays, but that doesn’t diminish of what I think of the other receivers as well.”

Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, the Eagles are expecting to get back S Rodney McLeod this week.

this week. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts explained that RB Miles Sanders needs to be more involved: “He’s a pivotal part of this offense. He’s one of the best running backs in the league. He’s got to get his.” (Josh Tolentino)

explained that RB needs to be more involved: “He’s a pivotal part of this offense. He’s one of the best running backs in the league. He’s got to get his.” (Josh Tolentino) Eagles second-round OL Landon Dickerson said he’s playing through his hip injury: “It’s football. It ain’t meant to feel good.” (Berman)

