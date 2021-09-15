NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was not optimistic about DE Randy Gregory ‘s (COVID-19) availability for Week 2. (Todd Archer)

McCarthy said S Donovan Wilson may have aggravated a lingering groin injury and they are currently being cautious with him: "It's just not where we thought it would be or hoped it would be. We're just being smart with it. He played a lot of football on Thursday, too." (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys assistant DL coach Leon Lett left Wednesday's practice with an apparent right leg injury. (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys RG Zack Martin said he would be open to playing right tackle if he was asked to do so: "Listen, I'm open to do whatever they need me to do, but… I play right guard, and that's what I'm going to do." (Todd Archer)

Eagles

After completing just over 50 percent of his passes last season, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts hit over 77 percent in his Week 1 debut on Sunday. Philadelphia’s game plan contained a healthy amount of screens, swing passes and other short throws, but Eagles OC Shane Steichen said Hurts did exactly what he was asked to do.

“We had shots that were called and they took them away, so we had to check it down,” Steichen said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “We’re going to have our scheme shots where we’re trying to take our shot and if they take it away, we’ve got to check it down. That’s the philosophy. If they’re not going to give us the big chunk, check it down to the tailback and he will get 10 and keep completing footballs. … If you’re completing 77 percent of your passes, you have a chance to win a football game.”

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said their Week 2 Thursday Night game against the Washington Football Team is not ideal given he’s coming off a torn ACL.

“I don’t think this schedule is ideal for coming back from a major injury,” Barkley said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But that’s what it is. That’s the challenge I have to face.”

Barkley doesn’t feel like he’s lost any explosiveness since undergoing knee surgery and that he didn’t get any big-play opportunities against the Broncos in Week 1.

“My explosiveness, to me, is not a problem. It’s all still there,” Barkley said. “I didn’t really get myself an opportunity to break a long one, so I guess I couldn’t show that.”

Barkley added that his availability for Week 2 will be determined in pregame warmups on whether he’s able to run full speed.

“Thursday, when I’m out there,” Barkley said. “I feel like warming up will definitely indicate, whereas in here I’m not really running full speed.”

The Giants officially ruled out the following players from Week 2’s Thursday Night game: LB Cam Brown (hamstring), TE Evan Engram (calf), G Shane Lemieux (knee).

New York also listed Barkley (knee) as questionable.

Washington

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke said OC Scott Turner has a good understanding of what he’s comfortable with and maintains “good communication” with the coordinator.

“He knows what I’m comfortable with and what I’m not,” Heinicke said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “We have good communication within us, too. I feel like we’re going to have a good relationship and hopefully, we can get the ball rolling and get the ball moving and score some points.”

Heinicke said earning the team’s starting role has been something he’s been “dreaming about my whole life.”

“Something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and here we are,” Heinicke said. “I really try and take it one day at a time, one meeting at a time, one play at a time. I feel like if I just live in the moment, everything else will take care of itself.”