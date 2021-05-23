NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reiterated that his rehab from last year’s ankle injury is going splendidly: “I could go out there and be very successful, start the game, finish the game, and not even worry about the leg.”

Eagles

Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson gave an update following his ankle surgery and will be full-go in practice, saying: “I got cleared a couple of weeks ago. Feeling good, looking good.”

Johnson is also ecstatic to have OL coach Jeff Stoutland back with the Eagles under new HC Nick Sirianni.

“Having him back was huge,” Johnson said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “I think it’s big for the younger guys coming back. With how he teaches and goes about his business, I don’t think there’s anybody better in the business. We’ve got the group back in town, finished our first week, and had a great week out there. He’ll call out veteran guys, so I think that really sends a message to everybody, from the top on down in the organization. It pushes older guys to get better, it pushes younger guys to get better.”

Despite having a Super Bowl victory under his belt, Johnson still wants to improve from what the Eagles were able to accomplish last season.

“Last year wasn’t a great year, and so really — for everybody in this building — we have a lot to prove to the city, a lot to prove to ourselves,” Johnson said. “We know where we stand, and really moving forward, we’ve got that fire in our belly.”

Washington

Washington’s recently signed OT Charles Leno recalls the week of signing with the WFT, where he had to fly home shortly after signing his contract for the birth of his daughter.

“I wanted to make a decision on where I want to go before that time so we know exactly what we’re going to do,” Leno said via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “And that’s what we did. It’s been a whirlwind of a week, and those couple of days my phone was blowing up nonstop.”

Leno said free agency was a “crazy experience” and that he had to quickly move on from getting released by the Washington Football Team.

“It was a crazy experience,” Leno said. “One of the biggest things that you have to do playing in the NFL, especially at the left tackle position I believe, is compartmentalize. I think that’s the biggest thing that I do well. How do you eliminate those bad plays …? How do you block it out and move on to that next play? That’s something that I had to do in that week span. Right when I got released, we thought my wife was going to give birth right then and there.” Leno believes Washington is a great fit given they are a competitive team that won the NFC East last season. “I remember watching games last year and watching how competitive this team was,” Leno said. “Nobody gave this team a shot last year and they ended up winning the division and going to the playoffs and actually being competitive in the playoffs. That let me know right then and there that this is a team I want to be with. I’m a very competitive person and I want to match that, if not intensify that when I come here.” Despite the release of Morgan Moses, the Athletic’s Ben Standig says second-round OT Samuel Cosmi won’t be handed the starting right tackle job and will have to beat out veteran Cornelius Lucas for the position.