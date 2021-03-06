NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Stanford WR/KR Connor Wedington has met with the Cowboys this offseason. (Justin Melo)

Giants

Washington

Washington WR Terry McLaurin revealed that he was playing through two high-ankle injuries last season. Even with the injuries, McLaurin had 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns, not including the six receptions for 75 yards he had in the postseason.

“I didn’t really use that as an excuse,” McLaurin said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I had plenty of examples around my building to not use certain things or ailments as an excuse.”