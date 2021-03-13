NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s agent, Todd France, said his client hopes to play in Dallas for his entire career: “We hope he’s a Cowboy forever. If he wants to be and if they want him, we hope it’s obviously a long-term relationship. No one knows what tomorrow brings, but from a contract standpoint, he’s protected and he got what he deserved.” (Jon Machota)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)
- According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys’ LS L.P. Ladouceur plans to continue his NFL career in 2021 at age 40, and only needs three games with Dallas to pass TE Jason Witten for most games as a Cowboy. He is currently set to become a free agent this offseason.
Giants HC Joe Judge mentioned that he has “total confidence” in TE Evan Engram.
“I love Evan. I have total confidence in Evan,” Judge said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “He’s fun to coach. The guys have fun playing with him. He gives everyone in our locker room confidence. He goes out there every day and this guy works tirelessly. I mean, tirelessly.”
Judge added that the Giants’ offense must continue finding ways to exploit Engram’s versatility.
“This guy empties the tank every day. In terms of confidence with him, we absolutely have confidence in him. 100%. He’s a guy that obviously we have to keep featuring in the offense … along with all the other tight ends in our program. We have to make sure we keep doing things to use their versatility.”
Regarding Giants’ impending free-agent DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Judge said he would love to have Tomlinson back and called him a great player to coach. However, Rosenblatt writes that he appears unlikely to return with the organization currently negative $11.28 million in cap space.
“I’d love to have all of our guys back,” Judge said. “I really would …. We have a lot of love for Dalvin as a person and as a player. To me I don’t think stats are always the overlying factor. You have to understand how you use someone in your scheme, and the overall production he has sometimes by allowing others to be productive. In terms of Dalvin, I can’t say enough good things about him. I love him as a person. He’s a fun guy to coach. There’s a process every team has to go through this time of the year through free agency.”
- Pat Leonard of NY Daily News mentions several veteran free agents who would fit in well with the Giants, including CB Malcolm Butler, DT Malcom Brown, WR Emmanuel Sanders, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Shilique Calhoun, G Trai Turner, S Damontae Kazee, and CB Justin Coleman.
Now that QB Dwayne Haskins has moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former HC Ron Rivera eluded to the fact that there were issues with both his commitment and work ethic.
“You know what? I tried to come to terms with him,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “He’s a very talented player. He’s got an NFL arm, a legit arm, and there’s a part of him that he wants to, but something keeps getting in the way. I’m not sure what it was, and that was the hard part because he puts in the time, and then he doesn’t. And you’re wondering, ‘Where is he? What’s he doing?’ You see him over there and you go, ‘OK,’ and then you don’t see him. So I think the thing he needs to do is just prioritize. The kid, as I said, he’s talented, and if he ever does get it, he’s going to make an impact.”