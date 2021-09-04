NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith said he is shedding his signature neck roll and plans to leave it in the past along with his injury history.

“It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good,” Smith said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I don’t know if you guys saw, but I usually have the huge Cowboy neck roll on. I finally took that off. The neck’s feeling normal now. You can throw that thing away. I don’t want memories of that thing.”

Jason Fitzgerald mentions that the Cowboys will most likely need to make a move or two in order to get under the salary cap prior to the deadline.

Giants

Giants’ DC Patrick Graham has a lot of praise for LB Lorenzo Carter, who he says is doing great as he returns from an injury that derailed his 2020 season.

“Lorenzo — again, I’m not going to get emotional or anything, but like I’m very proud of his progress, to be honest with you. Very proud of his progress. I think he looks like a different football player on the field. Now, we’ll see how it comes through,” Graham said, via GiantsWire.com. “Because you see a guy who — the stress of the, OK, potential this, potential that, all the time. Having a good season last year. I think he had, what, three sacks? Not that sacks are the end all be all, but like he was doing well and then he gets hurt. He works his way through. He’s in the building all the time. We see him every day and then for him to come out on that field and he looks like a different football player to me than anything I saw in his previous three years. I’m just happy for him. I’m happy for him. Again, as a teacher, that’s what we do. I get it’s a business, but just like a teacher getting somebody to understand math or calculus the first time or algebra or go back to just basic arithmetic. You’re happy for that. Like, I’m very happy for these guys… I’m just happy for these guys. That’s what I mean. That’s why I do this. That’s why I do this. I don’t know where else I would get fulfillment, as I do with this coaching thing, to be able to watch these young men fulfill a childhood dream. Just again, I might be being a little dramatic right now, but that’s how I am.”

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera on how the team would fill its final practice squad spot: “I tell you this. We’re looking at a couple of positions right now and you guys will hopefully have something shortly to write about as far as that’s concerned.” (Ben Standig)

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington S Jeremy Reaves was fined $20,600 for unnecessary roughness against the Ravens, which is more than 12 percent of his practice squad salary.