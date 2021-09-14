NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said OL Ty Nsekhe and OL Terence Steele will replace OL La’El Collins: “Steele had a really nice off-season in terms of getting stronger, getting better. … Between the two tackles there we feel really good about our options.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Steele will start at right tackle on Sunday: “He’ll do a good job out there. We’ll give him a lot of help.” (Machota)
- Jones mentioned DE Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19 but doesn’t have serious symptoms. (Machota)
- Jones revealed Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein has been dealing with quad issues since training camp. (Calvin Watkins)
Giants
Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn’t want his return from ACL surgery to be an excuse for the offense.
“I don’t want the theme to be, ‘Oh, the run game’s not going ‘cause Saquon’s knee. He’s still getting right back from the knee,’” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard. “That’s not the mindset I’m gonna have. I’m not gonna use that as a crutch. The gig is up. I’m back on the field.
“Hopefully week by week, my knee keeps responding properly and my rep count keeps going…The carries I do get, [it’s time to] to get this run game going. Because once we get it going, I think we could be a very good offense.”
- Giants HC Joe Judge said Barkley is expected to play Thursday night as long as there are no setbacks with regards to his knee. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Giants S Jabril Peppers did not sound happy about the limited role he played in Week 1: “It’s different….(Is it hard to watch and not help?) That’s fair to say.” (Leonard)
Washington
With starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out for several weeks, the Washington Football Team will turn again to QB Taylor Heinicke, who was terrific in a similar opportunity in the playoffs last season. Heinicke was 11-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown and Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team has full confidence in him as the starter.
“I think our guys will rally around (Heinicke),” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “Some guys have an innate ability to create some enthusiasm, some excitement. … That’s Taylor because of the way he plays. He plays a little bit like his hair is on fire. Plays a little bit like a gunslinger.”
- Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on the team’s estimated practice report on Monday. (Doug Kyed)
- He was listed as a full participant on the team’s official injury report on Tuesday.
- Rivera expects Gibson to be ready to handle a three-down workload: “I think he’s ready to handle it, and it was also the flow of the game.” (Standig)
- Washington WR Terry McLaurin is confident he can contribute with Heinicke throwing passes: “If you want to be a top guy you got to go out there and make plays. Doesnt matter if it’s the 4th string QB.” (JP Finlay)
