NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn’t want his return from ACL surgery to be an excuse for the offense.

“I don’t want the theme to be, ‘Oh, the run game’s not going ‘cause Saquon’s knee. He’s still getting right back from the knee,’” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard. “That’s not the mindset I’m gonna have. I’m not gonna use that as a crutch. The gig is up. I’m back on the field.

“Hopefully week by week, my knee keeps responding properly and my rep count keeps going…The carries I do get, [it’s time to] to get this run game going. Because once we get it going, I think we could be a very good offense.”