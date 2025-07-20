NFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rookie RB Corey Kiner signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati. 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner has reassured him that not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft isn’t a knock against him after San Francisco was led by undrafted backs like Matt Breida in 2018, Raheem Mostert in 2019, Jeff Wilson in 2020, and Jordan Mason last year.

“I’ve been doing a lot of research on those guys and coach Bobby T. shows us a lot of their film,” Kiner said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “And he lets me know every day: Just because you weren’t drafted and you didn’t hear your name called doesn’t mean you can’t do something special with your opportunity.”

49ers director of player personnel Tariq Ahmad said undrafted running backs have still proven to have great vision, power, and burst.

“Typically, the way that it works is guys that go later in the draft might have a little less in their body — a little less acceleration or size, or a combination of both,” Ahmad said. “But they can still be really good runners. They can have really good vision. They can still have power and burst. They can still gain more yards than what’s blocked for them. So they’re still NFL runners.”

Kiner said Turner doesn’t care about scouting reports and just wants his players to work hard in practice.

“A lot of people have problems and (Turner) doesn’t care about the problems,” Kiner said. “His thing is to get up and go to work every day. Sometimes you need that. I feel like today you can get caught up in ‘I’m not feeling good. I deserve this. I deserve that.’ Coach Bobby T.’s approach to everything is ‘I don’t care what I deserve.’ I’m going to get up and go to work every day.”

Rams

Rams WR coach Eric Yarber said that WR Davante Adams has been as advertised and is excited about what he will bring to the receiver room.

“He’s all that was advertised, everything I thought he was and what the coaches thought he was, he is,” Yarber said, via the team’s website. “He’s been a great leader in that room, mentoring the younger guys, being vulnerable, telling them about his struggles early on, helping them out however he can. They see a great player in Davante, so you think that he’s never had struggles. And he was vulnerable enough in our meeting room to say, ‘Hey man, early on in my career I struggled, man. I almost doubted myself.’ And for a future Hall of Famer to say that, and these young guys, if they’re starting to struggle, they know that he struggled before, that’s invaluable.” Rams OC Mike LaFleur said that WR Puka Nacua has improved his route running as well as his physicality at the line of scrimmage. “I think if we watched his routes on air from a year ago, I think he’s cutting a little bit better than he was a year ago,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s breaking down a little bit better. He’s always had incredible hands, that’s an elite skill set of his, on top of toughness and his physicality, but I think he’s even more confident in it.” Yarber added that the team has big plans for WR Tutu Atwell, who re-signed this past offseason on a one-year extension. “He can do it all,” Yarber said. “He’s matured as a person and as a player. He’s developed his skills every year, and I think we’re gonna see some good things from Tutu.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks sent WR D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh this offseason, and he immediately received a massive extension upon his arrival. Seattle GM John Schneider talked about trying to convince Metcalf to stay, but ultimately, his desire to leave and the Steelers’ aggressiveness forced their hand.

“In regards to DK, we had a ton of conversations last offseason about his legacy and where he wanted to go,” Schneider said, via the 3 and Out podcast. “He wanted to be here. Once he met the new coaching staff, he was excited. And then this year, it just happened again. You can’t change the way people think. As much as we love him and want to have him here, when people want to leave, it’s difficult to try to convince them to stay.”

“Once we got back from the combine, we had another real open talk. And then we just told him we would concede to his wishes — no promises — but we’ll see where it goes. Pittsburgh, Omar [Khan], and those guys were really aggressive.”