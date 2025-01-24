NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Lions, Rams

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said looking back now that Detroit’s season is over, the sheer number of injuries on defense is hard to comprehend.

“In hindsight, looking at this after what just happened, it’s like, Man, can we have enough defensive depth? Is that possible? Because we were loaded. You don’t think about losing ones and twos in every group. But you only have 53 spots,” he said, via PFT. “This is one of those bizarre, freakish years. We did the same thing a year ago and were pretty healthy, and then this year, it was one of those years. But Brad and I will get into that over the next two weeks, we’ll really deep dive our roster: Where do we think we can get better? Because ultimately that’s what we want to do. We want to bring in more competition.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp admitted there was some uncertainty regarding his status in Los Angeles and his current contract. Kupp is due a base salary of $29.7 million in 2025 but only $5 million is guaranteed. He’s owed $27.3 million in 2026 but none of it is guaranteed. It’s also worth noting that Kupp is due a combined $12.5 million in roster bonuses over the next two seasons.

“Who knows what is going to happen?” he said, via The Athletic. “A lot of stuff is out of my control. We’ll see (what) it’s going to be. There was obviously stuff that was going on early in the season and we’ll see. I don’t have any clarity on what that’s gonna look like. Obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that is gonna look like.”

Rams TE Tyler Higbee is also entering the back end of his contract with his financial guarantees dwindling but said he wants to keep playing.

“I believe I showed I still got some juice,” Higbee said. “Physically I feel like I got some juice, mentally I feel like I got some juice. Cup isn’t full yet, you know? Excited to see what the future holds.”

Rams RT Rob Havenstein was less concrete about his long-term future and said that he’s going to take some time off to evaluate his next steps.

“Honestly, I’m gonna take the time to go home and be a dad for a little while,” he said, his voice shaking slightly, “see what that looks like. Most of us older guys, usually it’s the second day after a game that kind of you really start feeling the woes. I’m gonna take this week, be a good dad, and then we’ll talk with the wife and everything. But I still love playing. I still love this team. It’s a special building. I’ve been here for 10 years. I love this place.”

Rams

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson is an impending free agent after setting career highs with seven touchdowns and 505 yards. He’s committed to doing “whatever I have to do” to be back in Los Angeles next season.

“I love the organization, love my coaches. Whatever I have to do to try to be here in the same system, because I think it fits well for me,” he said via Greg Beacham.