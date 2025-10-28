NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Kevin O’Connell, Carson Wentz, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell admitted that the team needed to be better on third downs.

“Just to this point, I know some of it has been we are not getting the plays that we normally get because we have not converted like we should on third down. Third down is the most glaring thing right now. We have to be better,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “That is, it’s right there.”

Campbell said that he and OC John Morton worked on third downs during the team’s bye week.

“So, those are things that (Morton) Johnny looked at, myself. And that’s been the big focus for us is making sure we find a way to convert,” And then look, it starts there but it’s also one player here, it’s one thing here, it’s one misstep, could be the release.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team hasn’t played their best football this year, coaches and players included.

“I really believe we haven’t played our best ball yet, collectively, in all three phases,” Campbell said, via PFT. “That’s really what we’re trying to get to, is how to sharpen ourselves. We know it’s going to take every phase. Every game is different and one unit may have to pick up the slack, but we have to play complete ball across the board. And just keep improving like all the teams we’re in the race with.”

Vikings

Ian Rapoport reports that Vikings QB Carson Wentz suffered a dislocation that tore his labrum and fractured the socket of his shoulder during the team’s game in London.

Wentz went on to play two and a half more games with a brace, while starting QB J.J. McCarthy has recovered from a high ankle sprain.

has recovered from a high ankle sprain. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell : “There wasn’t one time where we went against the grain of what was in Carson [Wentz]’s best interests in keeping him on the field.” (Ben Goessling)

: “There wasn’t one time where we went against the grain of what was in Carson [Wentz]’s best interests in keeping him on the field.” (Ben Goessling) O’Connell added that Wentz consulted with Dr. Neal ElAttrache about whether he should continue to play and decided that he wanted to.