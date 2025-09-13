NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Tremaine Edmunds, Bears, Lions

Bears

The Bears suffered a tough season-opening loss to the Vikings despite holding a 17-6 lead at one point. Chicago LB Tremaine Edmunds highlighted their need to do a better job closing teams out when they have the chance to remove all doubt.

“Honestly, I think a lot of it was us (the defense),” Edmunds said, via Marquee Sports Network. “They just got a little bit of momentum and they rode that wave of momentum, and whether it was penalties or setting them up in (good) field position, whatever it may have been, some of that stuff, we hurt ourselves with. When you’re playing against a good team and you have those negative yard plays or those plays on defense and they get a free 15-20 yards or whatever, those plays come back to hurt you. You get those opportunities to put a team away, we got to do it.”

Lions

There were plenty of questions about the Lions this offseason after a massive overhaul in the coaching staff other than HC Dan Campbell. Detroit OC John Morton said “nobody’s in panic mode” after a Week 1 loss, and is taking on the challenge of getting them back on track.

“The bottom line is this is about execution and the details of everything and then taking a little bit less, so guys are playing a little bit faster, so everybody knows exactly what to do,” Morton said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “But I’m encouraged, there were some encouraging things in the game, obviously, and then we move on.

“That’s what we’ve done, great attitude by the guys, ‘How do we fix this?’ Because we’re in the fix-it business as coaches.”

Lions

Detroit faces off against the Bears in Week 2, who have their former OC Ben Johnson leading the way in Chicago. Lions HC Dan Campbell isn’t worried about the trick plays the two were famous for the last few years, and won’t fret if the Bears use one or two.

“You’ll practice one or two things — you do for every opponent — but I don’t really care about trick plays,” Campbell said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Let’s just handle the meat and potatoes of an offense, a defense, what we think they’re gonna hang their hat on. Let’s stop that first. Let’s worry about that, let’s make sure we’re all on point, and we’ll handle the other stuff.”

“They may hit us on one. That’s alright, that happens. Get back to the huddle and let’s go on to the next play.”