NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, CeeDee Lamb, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has been blown away by first-round QB Jayden Daniels’s preparation and mindset through the early phases of camp.

“I love the process,” Kingsbury said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I love how he approaches each day, how he handles the good, the bad, all the installs. He must study it like crazy at night, because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it. And so, you just appreciate the work he’s putting in. He’s paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get. And that’s all you can ask from a young player.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones laughed off his statement when he said he wasn’t in any hurry to get a deal done with WR CeeDee Lamb.

“I don’t know,” Jones said, via ESPN. “I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done. Put any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as the reason. Whatever you want to put out there.”

Jones said Lamb being absent from training camp has given the younger players on the team the opportunity to showcase themselves.

“Well, I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb, but this camp has given … opportunities for the people who need it most,” Jones said. “And that’s the ones that aren’t proven like CeeDee. So it’s a great plan to see your receiving corps and develop a receiving corps from the rookies.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys hosted DT Kevin Strong for a visit.

Giants



Giants QB Tommy DeVito was the ultimate underdog story throughout his starts made for the injured QB Daniel Jones in DeVito’s first season last year. New York HC Brian Daboll has been impressed with DeVito in camp and their first preseason game, where he led both of the team’s touchdown drives.

“He’s getting better. I think he’s got firm control of the offense,” Daboll said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “The guys have a lot of confidence in him. I have confidence in him. He’s really come a long way since he’s been here. It’s good for him to play as much as he did. So, keep on developing him.”