NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced first-round QB Jayden Daniels will not play in their final preseason game Sunday. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Quinn mentioned there are "less than 10" roster battles they are watching in the final game along with other rotational decisions. (Ben Standig)

Regarding DT Daron Payne , Quinn doesn’t expect his injury to linger longer than today. (Jhabvala)

Quinn noted DE Clelin Ferrell dealt with knee swelling but he will be ready for Week 1. (Jhabvala)

A reporter asked Quinn if the final receivers who make the team will come from the current 90-man roster: "Right now it's coming from that group…We are pleased with the crew and who we got." (JP Finlay)

Quinn on trading WR Jahan Dotson to Philadelphia: “You always make decisions that are rock solid and best for the team…Everything is a factor. We thought we were a deep and strong group. We had a lot of different guys. At the end it was an opportunity to help the team.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

Dallas has its three most important players who need new contracts this season including DE Micah Parsons and WR CeeDee Lamb. Despite recent drama, Parsons knows Lamb will be with the Cowboys in Week 1 after they figure out an extension.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not,” Parsons said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re gonna take care of it — no doubt about it.”

“On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he wants to see “more” from QB Trey Lance, he added that Lance will be on Dallas’ 53-man roster to start the regular season, per Jon Machota.

Giants

Jets CB Sauce Gardner went viral for taking a long time to respond to a question about Giants QB Daniel Jones. Giants WR Darius Slayton defended his quarterback as someone who works with him every day.

“It’s easy to say negative things once there’s a negative narrative around a person,” Slayton said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “But it doesn’t always make it — well, in this case it doesn’t make it true. Nor does he see him on a day-in, day-out basis.”