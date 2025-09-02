NFC Notes: DaRon Bland, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin ‘s three-year, $87 million extension included a $30 million signing bonus and lowered his 2025 base salary to $1.75 million. In the new years of the deal, McLaurin has base salaries of $2.9 million, $23.3 million, and $25.65 million, and there’s a void year tacked onto the end of the contract. (Over The Cap)

McLaurin's 2025 and 2026 base salaries are guaranteed, along with a $10 million option bonus in 2026. He has April 1 roster bonuses in 2027 and 2028 worth $850,000 and $4 million, respectively. The deal also includes up to $850,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and an annual $500,000 workout bonus in the new years of the contract.

There is an out in the deal in 2027 when McLaurin will be 32 years old, leaving the team with $18 million in dead money and saving $16 million in cap space.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on G Tyler Smith after extending CB DaRon Bland : “What a talent. Hopefully he’s the next one to get done.” (Ian Rapoport)

on G after extending CB : “What a talent. Hopefully he’s the next one to get done.” (Ian Rapoport) Bland talked about his new deal: “I was kinda surprised. I was a little bit dumbfounded. I can’t believe I’m going to make that much doing what I do. … I thank God, because not many fifth-rounders get the opportunities that I had and be in this league and be able to do what I do.” (Jon Machota)

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Bland’s four-year extension has a maximum value of $92 million with a $22 million signing bonus. He has base salaries of $12 million, $12 million, $21 million, and $23 million through 2029.

Archer also mentions that Bland’s 2026 salary is guaranteed, while his 2027 salary is guaranteed for injury and will be fully guaranteed on March 27th, 2026. Bland’s 2028 salary has $654k guaranteed for injury as well.

From 2026-2029, Bland has active roster bonuses of $1 million. The deal also has escalators in those years, including $250k for playoffs and five interceptions, along with $500k for playoffs and seven interceptions. (Archer)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Siranni said the Cowboys still have several threats defensively that they have to prepare for after they traded LB Micah Parsons to Green Bay.

“We have so much going on here,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “We’re getting ready to play the Cowboys, so he’s in your thoughts for game planning, but they still have guys that we have to prepare for. They have Kenny Clark, who’s a really good player, and they have good depth at that defensive end group. You don’t get too wrapped up in that except for some of the things you’re doing with the game plan. But, also understanding that they have a lot of good players over there and getting ready for those guys and shifting your attention to that.”