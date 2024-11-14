NFC Notes: Darren Rizzi, Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin could maximize his value by reaching the open market. However, Godwin strikes him as someone who would prefer to remain in Tampa Bay for the duration of his career.

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris intimated that DL Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) could be placed on injured reserve: “Not great. We will have to make some significant changes there.” (Josh Kendall)

intimated that DL (pectoral) could be placed on injured reserve: “Not great. We will have to make some significant changes there.” (Josh Kendall) Morris expressed confidence in K Younghoe Koo: “We’ve got history. With Koo, I’m going to ride that thing till the wheels fall off.” (Kendall)

Saints

Saints WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling compared interim HC Darren Rizzi to Chiefs HC Andy Reid because of his tendency to hold players accountable.

“[Rizzi] holds everybody to the same standard, he’s passionate, he holds people accountable,” Valdes-Scantling, via Madison Williams of SI. “I think that’s something that you just don’t see a lot because when you get to the higher level of the NFL, everybody gets treated differently. But, he’s one of those coaches like how coach Reid was, hold everybody to the same standard. I love that about him.”

Valdes-Scantling reiterated how Rizzi keeps players to a high standard.

“Coach Reid does a good job over there of keeping everybody—the standard being the standard, and I think Rizz has taken that and really made it a thing, because no one is getting coached any differently, everyone is getting coached hard, everyone is getting held accountable and I think that’s important.”