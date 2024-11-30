NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Erik McCoy, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young has looked much more comfortable since re-assuming the starting job, including nearly leading the team to an upset over the Chiefs. Carolina CB Jaycee Horn highlighted Young’s increased leadership and passion as how he’s improved off the field for the locker room.

“I just know he used a lot more profanity than probably I ever heard come from him,” Horn said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But it was good because it got the guys going. Obviously, everybody’s talking about it, so hopefully we can come out here and rally off that speech.”

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I was just kind of happy, like, finally. He stepped up and just a show of leadership and really just being the guy we all knew he was. It’s a lot being the No. 1 pick, going through the ups and downs. Nobody’s career is perfect. He’s playing ball and I’m proud of him. I’m just happy to see him take control of the team.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales is going to stick with Young as long as he continues to take steps in the right direction.

“As he continues to show us the progress that we’re looking for, as he continues to earn these moments, then yeah, he’ll be in there,” Canales said. “That’s what I’ve been most excited about is there’s a weekly growth that’s happening.”

After 12 regular season games, the Panthers’ rookies are at the point in the season where they will play more games in a year than ever before. Carolina HC Dave Canales is pleased with the development of his young players who have stepped up and delivered when their number was called upon.

“I would say just a group that’s really into it: Engaged, focused, taking coaching,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “This is a group of guys that they understand; the rookie coach comes in with this rookie class, it means something, you know. This is important for all of us as we build this team and we become us — it’s capturing that play style.”

“And so, I put myself right in that group with those guys, and we all take pride in building something and connecting with everybody, and those guys have made the most of their opportunities, which is what I’m really proud of.”

Veteran WR Adam Thielen is inspired by the mental developments of WR Xavier Legette, the first player the Panthers selected in this past draft.

“I think he’s starting to trust the system and trust the information that he’s getting,” Thielen said. “I think I think as he starts to do that, he starts to have more success. The more detailed and locked in he gets, I think he’s doing a great job handling everything, and it’s tough when you’re losing. It’s just a whole different deal. It was good to get a couple of wins and say some of the hard work you’re putting in, the details you’re putting in are paying off.”

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi said C Erik McCoy is a game-time decision. (Katherine Terrell)