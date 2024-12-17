NFC Notes: David Montgomery, Kenny Clark, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell didn’t downplay what the loss of RB David Montgomery meant to the team for the rest of the season.

“David’s so tough, man,” Campbell said, via Around The NFL. “He continued to play through and then got it checked out today and realized that’s what it was. He’s just the ultimate teammate, the ultimate competitor. We’re gonna miss him, man. He’s another one of these guys that got us to this position, helped get us to where we’re at. The rest of us, we owe him to keep going and make sure that wasn’t in vain.”

Campbell added that it’s next man up for Detroit and they won’t feel sorry for themselves after losing key players.

“We acknowledge the fact that we’ve lost players, we’ve lost really good players, but nobody cares,” Campbell said. “I mean, nobody cares and nobody’s gonna give us a pass or give us an asterisk next to your record. So what it means is some guys are gonna have an unbelievable opportunity. Because of what has happened, that means now, man, you’re a guy who’s on the vet squad or you’re a young player or you’re somebody who’s been dying to get an opportunity, you’re about to get it. So that’s a pretty cool thing, that’s a pretty inspiring thing. What are you gonna do with it? And it’s up to us to give them a plan to where they can succeed. I’ve said it before: We play with three units here, and we’ll do what we have to do to win a game. And that’s all that matters. That’s all that matters from here on out is that you just need to have one more point than the opponent. Period.”

Packers

The Packers dominated on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, putting up seven sacks in their 30-13 win over the Seahawks. Green Bay DT Kenny Clark spoke on how they had so much success up front and thought they were able to confuse Seahawks QB Sam Howell with their disguised looks.

“Just winning our one-on-ones,” Clark said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Got them in passing situations. Stopped the run for the most part. They had probably one big run. We get them in dropback situations, we’re able to pin our ears back and rush.”

“A little bit of both. Regardless of who was in, just pressuring him. Once Sam got in, with our disguises and our blitzes and all that kind of stuff, it’s hard for a backup quarterback to come in and make plays like that. Especially early on, he started seeing stuff — you saw (Enagbare), he had three plays in a row where he just made plays. We had him confused back there for a little bit until they tried to figure it out.”

Green Bay DE Kingsley Enagbare credited the offense for getting ahead early after his two-sack performance.

“We was just able to pretty much pin our ears back all day,” Enagbare said. “The offense was able to score early a lot, too, so kinda put ’em in a pass-first situation. So we just knew: stop the run on first and second down. We already know what time it is third down.”

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips said rookie QB J.J. McCarthy has prepared himself well after being injured for the year and is taking mental reps in preparation for when his time is called.

“He’s doing everything he can to be ready when his time comes,” Phillips said, via ESPN.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said that McCarthy will have a clean slate when he returns from his knee injury and will essentially be a rookie once again.

“He’s a rookie,” Spielman said. “He’s going to start over from scratch. He didn’t do anything this year. He’s not practicing. He’s sitting in meetings. He’s rehabbing. He hasn’t done one thing since that surgery except rehab, throw the ball on the side, maybe, but he’s not practicing. So you’re starting from square one with him.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell added that McCarthy has absorbed a lot of information during his time on the sideline and he will slowly begin to work into the physical aspect of the game.

“[McCarthy is] really getting to a place where he’s healthy,” O’Connell said. “And now it can be more about the physical side of things moving forward. He’s starting that process and kind of in the middle of it right now. … I know this: When I meet with him one-on-one every week, he’s got great questions, and they’re very in depth and really shows me a guy that’s learning, not just the top layer. He’s really trying to consume a lot of information as if he was playing. So it’s been great to hear that.”