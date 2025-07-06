NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Jaxson Dart, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel is entering his first year in Washington after being acquired from the 49ers. Assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough said Samuel’s versatility is apparent in their offseason program.

“You see versatility that he brings as a ball carrier, the mismatch that is for defensive backs. I never really got to play with a player like him as a player and now coaching, it’s, ‘How do we best utilize the skills that he’s got, what he’s done well in the past and, and ask him to do other things well.’ We’re excited about the opportunity to have him help us reach new heights,” Blough said, via the team’s site.

Eagles

Eagles DT Jalen Carter has been impressed by fourth-round DE Ty Robinson so far this offseason.

“He’s moving good, he’s a big boy. I’ve seen his highlights before he came. He’s here, he’s working, I think he gonna have a big impact,” Carter said, via Jason Dumas.

Giants

Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart is stepping into a locker room with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Recently signed S Jevon Holland thinks Dart has a unique opportunity to learn from two successful quarterbacks.

“It’s like it almost looks like it’s second nature for those two, and I’m super excited for Jaxson because he has two extremely good vets and two individuals that speak life into everybody around them,” Holland said, via GiantsWire. “You have to raise the youth, and I know those two individuals are going to raise Jaxson into a great quarterback.”