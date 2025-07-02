NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Russell Wilson, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels joked that he is ready to throw WR Deebo Samuel a screen pass and watch him take it to the house for a touchdown, meaning he won’t have to do much work on such a play.

“I’m excited to throw him a little screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn’t have to do any of the work,” Daniels said, smiling, via The Sports Place.

Eagles

Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell doesn’t care where he lines up in DC Vic Fangio‘s defense, as long as he gets to play football.

“That is for the coaches to decide, not me,” Campbell said, via the team website. “I’m going to give it my all no matter how they decide to use me on the field. I feel like I’m a versatile player and I know I’m going to learn every day from the guys on this defense. It is going to be hard work. I know that. I want to be the best player I can be, help the defense, help the Eagles win games. That’s the role I want to have. As far as a position, nah. Let’s just play football.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson was asked what his personal experience has been since signing with the team and participating in minicamp this month.

“Man, it’s been a joy,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think if I had to describe it, just the joy to be able to do what I love to do, No. 1 — and No. 2, to do it with the people that you really want to be around. I think that obviously the players, just the amount of guys — I remember going to Atlanta throwing with the guys, or going to San Diego, throwing with the guys. And also, too, just being here and the extra time that we’ve put in watching film, doing all the necessary things to be great. I think that’s been the joy of it, man. That’s why you love the game, the obsession of it all. That’s the good part. And I think the other part to it all, I think the coaching staff is tremendous. I think their ability to teach every day. I think what makes a great coach is the ability to teach, to be able to teach young guys, to be able to teach veterans to be able to constantly learn. I think being on that constant quest for knowledge is such a necessary thing, and that’s the part that I love the most.”

“I think to be able to get guys their confidence at the highest level every day,” Wilson continued. “I think that’s the job of the quarterback, is to facilitate the ball at the right guy at the right time, but also to facilitate that motivation daily for each guy and find their why daily, find their greatness daily, find that greatness in the huddle, that play, and find those special moments throughout practice to communicate with a guy, communicate with a group through film room, whatever it may be or on the field. I think that that’s been an important part to the process for me. Just making sure that, OK, I’m grateful that God brought me here and I’m grateful to be here. Every day it’s that opportunity to do that. I think also too, just the ability to score touchdowns for us and make plays. I think that’s what we strap on the cleats to do is to make those plays.”