NFC Notes: DeMarvion Overshown, Howie Roseman, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said they haven’t made a final decision on CB Marshon Lattimore , as “there’s a lot of things that go into that.” (JP Finlay)

said they haven’t made a final decision on CB , as “there’s a lot of things that go into that.” (JP Finlay) Peters couldn’t comment too much on 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk since he’s still under contract: “I love Brandon the person but can’t comment on the player.” (Finlay)

since he’s still under contract: “I love Brandon the person but can’t comment on the player.” (Finlay) Peters said he’s excited to have DT Daron Payne next year and implied he’s the only player in that room who will return. He said LT Laremy Tunsil is the only player they’ve had talks about a new deal with. (Nicki Jhabvala)

next year and implied he’s the only player in that room who will return. He said LT is the only player they’ve had talks about a new deal with. (Nicki Jhabvala) Peters mentioned they will “keep the door open for sure” for TE Zach Ertz re-signing: “It’s hard to quantify how good he is… We’ve had a lot of talks with him and his agent …seeing how he progresses with his injury. But you can’t count on anything.” (John Keim)

re-signing: “It’s hard to quantify how good he is… We’ve had a lot of talks with him and his agent …seeing how he progresses with his injury. But you can’t count on anything.” (John Keim) Peters was asked if QB Jayden Daniels needs to change his playstyle to be more available: “Some of these injuries, for anybody, are freak injuries and things that would happen to anybody. But Jayden’s well aware of just being able to protect himself and understanding the importance of that and being available, and we’ve talked about this a lot… It’s not just on Jayden, it’s on all of us… It certainly is a premium to keep him healthy.” (Vacchiano)

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says that LB DeMarvion Overshown will be a great player if he can simply overcome the injury woes that have plagued the start of his career.

“Obviously, he needs to put together a full season, and if he does, I think it’s going to be a great season,” Jones told reporters at the Combine, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I think the biggest thing is that, availability. Certainly, no one wants to play the game more than him. I can assure you of that. Cause I know how good he is and what he can do for us. I’m fired up about what he brings to the table. The only question mark he has is the injury issues he’s had and getting through a full year.”

Jones said, “We’re going to need their room” regarding the DT position, as Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams are both scheduled to carry cap hits of around $21.5 million. (Nick Harris)

and are both scheduled to carry cap hits of around $21.5 million. (Nick Harris) Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dallas OL Tyler Smith had cleanup surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl, but he will be 100 percent ready for the offseason program. Archer adds Smith dealt with the issue during the season.

Eagles

Ahead of the new league year on March 11th, Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke about the differences between spending externally and using that money to invest in players who fit the scheme and culture. He explained how every move they make comes with a trade-off that they have to be willing to accept.

“Sometimes as much as you want to add from outside and you want to change it up, you got to make a decision to keep the players you know have played well and are part of your culture,” Roseman said, via Zach Berman. “Can we keep all our guys considering we have, for example, a lot of key defensive players coming off rookie deals in next few years? No, we are going to have to make choices. For us to sign them, that’s gonna limit some flexibility with outside players. So, then you combine that with the fact that teams, because there’s more cap room, because the cap has gone up, teams have done a great job of signing their own players.”

“And so you can..just shuffle deck chairs, right, and just say ‘hey I’m gonna trade out this guy because he’s not ours,’ and maybe it’s a Better PR move that ‘hey, we’re active. Look they signed this guy, but that means we’re gonna have to get rid of one of our own guys,’ and so everything we do at this point is a trade-off. If we do this, we’re gonna have to get rid of that.”