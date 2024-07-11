NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Diontae Johnson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB YaYa Diaby had high praise of several members of their defense, like DL Calijah Kancey, DE Logan Hall, DT Vita Vea, LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and LB Chris Braswell, and feels people are underestimating their quality.

“It’s great, man, having guys like Calijah (Kancey) with me, you got Logan Hall, even Vita (Vea) — he’s a vet, but you know you’ve got to love Vita,” Diaby, via NFL.com. “You’ve got Joe (Tryon-Shoyinka), and all the young guys, and we just got Chris Braswell, and it’s just awesome, man. I just feel like a lot of people are asleep on Tampa’s defense, but I feel like this year, we’re going to really wake a lot of people up.”

Diaby worked on his body throughout the offseason and thinks he’ll have a lot of growth in the second year of his NFL career.

“I’m super excited, man, for me I done changed my body up, so I can be able to play more snaps and be in more,” Diaby said. “And just for me it’s the growth I’m seeing in myself from OTAs these past couple weeks, just being able to pick up on things. Last year I was in my head a lot, being a rookie and not knowing a lot and being in coach (Todd) Bowles’ defense. That’s a lot for a rookie to come in and take on. So going into Year 2, I’m super confident, and just talking about it gets me excited, because of how ready I am to go.”

Panthers

The Panthers added WR Diontae Johnson from Pittsburgh this offseason to give QB Bryce Young another talented playmaker. Johnson reflected on the trade and feels he’ll be the primary read alongside first-round WR Xavier Legette.

“It’s a business. I had a great time in Pittsburgh. They took a chance on me in 2019 and I can’t thank them enough,” Johnson said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I’m just happy to be here in Charlotte. I won’t call it a fresh start, but it’s another opportunity to do what I can, to help another program win games. So I’m gonna bring my best foot forward and my best attitude to the team, and try to do what I can to help change things around here.”

“Yeah, most definitely. Obviously, they drafted [Legette] to be a big part of this offense, as well. So I’m sure they’re gonna do what they do to get him the ball. But I’m just worried about doing my job and getting open and making my plays when they come my way.”

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr detailed what he looked to improve this offseason, as well as how he’s felt in new OC Klint Kubiak’s offense.

“Overall conditioning, I just took things to a different level. … I just want to make sure that I could run all day,” Carr said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “I’ve got to make my bootleg look the same … as when I hand the ball off and then I boot away.”

“He always has a defined answer to help me just play fast. I think he’s a really great coach and I’m glad we have him.”