NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Eddy Pineiro, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

F alcons

The Falcons made thorough changes to the coaching staff this offseason which included DC Jimmy Lake taking over. Lake discussed his defensive philosophy and has been happy with the players’ efforts through OTAs thus far.

“I want these guys to play fast. I want them to play free. I want them to play physical,” Lake said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “We don’t want to hold these guys back by terms and knowledge where they’re thinking on the football field. That’s the last thing I want them to do.”

“You can definitely see in terms of how we’re going to play violently and how we’re going to play physically. You can see guys running to the ball with the intent of bringing pain, which you can’t do right now.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he’s not had any contact with K Eddy Pineiro amid his absence from OTA’s but believes he has a plan while he’s away from the team.

“I have not talked to him,” Canales said, via PFT. “We’re just focusing on the guys we have. I’m glad we have Harrison Mevis here so we can actually go through our field goal, field goal block period. So, just really focusing on the guys that are here. And I’m sure Eddy, he’s got a plan for this whole thing.”

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr said he isn’t offended by the perceived low expectations for their team going into 2024 and just wants the team to “string good days together.”

“No, no. I’ve been on teams where that was the case and that was our best team,” Carr said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Then you come in and you play good football and you just try to just string good days together. … That’s the exciting part about this game, is you always get another chance. Not every time, but this group of guys will get another chance to put that ball down and say ‘This is what Saints football is this year.'”

Carr thinks they are “so far ahead” of where they were at this time last year.

“We’re so far ahead of where we were last year, just as a team, just as a group of guys,” Carr said.

Carr feels last season humbled them after entering the season with a lot of excitement.

“Last year we were so excited. Everyone was so excited, but we really didn’t show why we were so excited until it was too late,” Carr said. “So for us, you get humbled a little bit. That’s unacceptable for what we have in that room.”