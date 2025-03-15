NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Grady Jarrett, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Greg Auman notes that Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask only counts for $1.34 million against the cap despite having a $2.78 million salary after signing a “four-year player qualifying contract” for veterans with over four years of experience.
- Auman confirms Tampa Bay is hiring West Virginia WRs coach Blaine Stewart as an offensive quality control coach.
- The Buccaneers re-signed LB Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million fully guaranteed contract with a base salary of $3.5 million and a $5 million roster bonus. The deal also includes up to $500k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- The Buccaneers have signed OL Ben Bredeson to a deal worth $22 million, which includes $12.5 million in guarantees. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $7.5 million in the second year ($5 million guaranteed), and $6.5 million in the third year. The deal also features a $5.5 million roster bonus payable on the fifth day of the 2025 league year and a $500,000 roster bonus payable on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oregon CB Nikko Reed will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson)
Falcons
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Falcons offered DT Grady Jarrett a reduced deal, but he felt that he could get more in free agency, which ultimately led to him signing with the Bears.
- The Falcons have signed LB Divine Deablo to a two-year, $14 million deal, which includes $7.76 million in guarantees and a $6 million signing bonus. His base salary for 2025 is $1.66 million, with $660,000 fully guaranteed. In 2026, his base salary is $5.66 million, with $1 million guaranteed for injury at signing, converting to a full guarantee on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The deal also features $340,000 in 48-man roster bonuses for both years. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart had a 30-visit with the Falcons. (Tom Pelissero)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million. The deal has $2.5 million fully guaranteed including a $1.25 million signing bonus.
- He will make a $1.25 million guaranteed salary in 2025 and a $2.4 million base salary in 2026. The contract also has $35k in per-game active roster bonuses for the two years and up to $500k in incentives. (Wilson)
- Atlanta signed CB Mike Hughes to a three-year, $18 million contract with $9.64 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.32 million, $3.32 million, and $6.32 million. (Over The Cap)
- Wilson adds that the 2025 and 2026 base salaries are guaranteed, and the deal also has up to $40k in per-game active roster bonuses.
Saints
- Katherine Terrell reports that the Saints are restructuring QB Derek Carr‘s contract to open up $30.9 million in 2025 cap space.
- The Saints plan to convert Carr’s $30 million base salary and $10 million guaranteed roster bonus to a signing bonus, lowering his 2025 cap figure to $20.4 million.
- Restructuring Carr’s contract ties him to the Saints for at least the 2025 season and increases his 2026 cap figure to $69.2 million in the final season of his contract next year.
- Carr’s four-year deal, signed in 2023, has two seasons remaining and will expire on the last day of the 2026 league year.
- The Saints re-signed TE Juwan Johnson to a three-year deal worth $30.75 million in base value, with $21.25 million guaranteed, including an $11 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.17 million (guaranteed), $9.08 million (guaranteed), and $7.5 million. He will earn a $2 million fifth-day 2027 league year roster bonus. Additionally, he is eligible for up to $1.25 million annually in catches and yards #NFL Honors incentives. The 2028 and 2029 years are void if on the roster by the 23rd day before the 1st day of the 2028 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Saints S Tyrann Mathieu‘s contract includes a base value of $3.5 million, with additional performance-based incentives based on playing time: $4 million for 50-59.9% playing time, $4.5 million for 60-69.9% playing time, $5.25 million for 70-79.9% playing time, $6.25 million for 80-89.9% playing time, and $7.25 million for 90% playing time. (Nick Underhill)
