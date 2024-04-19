NFC Notes: DeVonta Smith, Darren Waller, Darius Slayton, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders brought in S Jeremy Chinn this free agency after S Kamren Curl left for the Rams. Chinn spoke on what he’s bringing to new HC Dan Quinn’s defense in 2024.

“Grit, energy, speed, heart, and I’m pissed off,” Chinn said, via the Commmanders’ YouTube. “It’s just a whole lot that needs to be shown on that field and I’m excited to show all of it.”

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith said after receiving his three-year, $75 million extension that he’s glad to continue playing alongside A.J. Brown and still believes two “alpha” type receivers can coexist.

“I’ve grown very close to (A.J.), it means a lot to be able to go out there knowing guys who have similar stories, guys who have the same passion, the dedication that we have to this game, it means a lot to just go out here and be able to continue to do it alongside of him and everyone else in this building,” Smith said, via Chris McPherson of the team’s site. “Everybody wants to spin it this way, in that way, but you have two guys who want to be the alpha. And I feel like that’s a good thing. You got two guys that are happy for each other. I mean, A.J., we talk every day. We call each other every day. We make sure that we talk on the phone every day, whether it’s football, life, last night we had the kids on the phone talking, you know, babies just sitting there doing the baby talk.”

Smith understands the expectations in Philadelphia after receiving his contract.

“The journey is not over. It’s just starting,” Smith said. “I understand expectations are high in the city. The fans, they expect a lot of you and when you’re not playing up to it, they let you know, and me being the person I am, nobody is harder on me than myself. So, nothing that fans say or things like that can actually get to me. I mean, I embrace it. I embrace it because it just shows that the fans love it. They live and breathe Philly. I mean, not only us, but basketball, baseball, everything. They love it. You want to be in a city like that and I always say I don’t think there’s a better sports city than Philadelphia.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said they’re giving TE Darren Waller the needed space to make his decision, but they hope he decides on retirement in the “short term.” (Dan Salomone)

said they’re giving TE the needed space to make his decision, but they hope he decides on retirement in the “short term.” (Dan Salomone) Schoen doesn’t believe any of the top teams will move down but “exploratory talks will happen here shortly.” (Pat Leonard)

Schoen added he loves WR Darius Slayton but the team hasn’t had any talks about an extension at this time. (Jordan Raanan)

but the team hasn’t had any talks about an extension at this time. (Jordan Raanan) The number of calls they received from teams with interest in the sixth overall pick surprised Scheon. (Salomone)

Schoen is still confident in QB Daniel Jones : “I’ve got a good relationship with Daniel.” (Salomone)

: “I’ve got a good relationship with Daniel.” (Salomone) He also noted he doesn’t have buyer’s remorse regarding the Jones contract. (Ryan Dunleavy)

Schoen on Jones: “When you go back and you watch the 2022 season, he was a 25-year-old player that played at a high level and won 10 games and won a playoff game. I’m still confident in Daniel, the way he’s wired, what he showed us in 2022.”(Ralph Vacchiano)

He continued about Jones: “Again, did we have the best start to the season last year? Absolutely not. Anything that could have gone wrong, it seems like it did early on between injuries and some other things. I’ve still got a lot of confidence in Daniel.” (Vacchiano)