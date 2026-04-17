NFC Notes: Dontayvion Wicks, Marcus Freeman, Howie Roseman, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on WR Dontayvion Wicks : “Tay is a player that, you know, we’ve followed. Obviously, we’ve played Green Bay a bunch of times. You see his skill set: I mean, he’s a physical, explosive player at the top of routes. He can play inside or out. So he’s guy that we had our eye on here, and then bringing in some of these Green Bay guys… Some of the hardest part of our job is the (cohabitation) part. When you get a chance to bring in some of these new coaches and then talk about some of the players and the skill set, and then know how they are in the building, it makes you feel even more confident when you make the acquisition. “…(WR depth) was one of the priorities going into this offseason, and increasing the depth of quality of talent in the receiver room, throughout the room, so that really fit for us. Really excited to get Tay here and think he’s an arrow up guy.” (Berman)

on WR : “Tay is a player that, you know, we’ve followed. Obviously, we’ve played Green Bay a bunch of times. You see his skill set: I mean, he’s a physical, explosive player at the top of routes. He can play inside or out. So he’s guy that we had our eye on here, and then bringing in some of these Green Bay guys… Some of the hardest part of our job is the (cohabitation) part. When you get a chance to bring in some of these new coaches and then talk about some of the players and the skill set, and then know how they are in the building, it makes you feel even more confident when you make the acquisition. “…(WR depth) was one of the priorities going into this offseason, and increasing the depth of quality of talent in the receiver room, throughout the room, so that really fit for us. Really excited to get Tay here and think he’s an arrow up guy.” (Berman) Roseman on evaluating offensive linemen for a new scheme/new OL coach: “I probably would want to hold our cards close to the vest here…but I would say we have a system evaluating players that really fits and transcends scheme, and the criteria and qualities that we’re looking for in offensive lineman — they fit not only this staff and our last staff, but the way that we’re thinking. Certainly, there are tweaks when you have a new scheme and new coaches come in, but I think that we have a good system that fits the players and the people that we brought in.” (Berman)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman thinks about the first-round picks he’s missed on “every day.”

“I think about the first-round picks I’ve missed on every day, really, if I’m being honest,” Roseman said, via PFT. “When I think about those picks and the reasons I missed on those picks, sometimes I even overcompensate. So if you bring me somebody who looks like one of those guys, I’m gong to ask a lot of questions and be skeptical. They’ve also helped me really get better at my job. If it wasn’t for those mistakes, a lot of successful picks might not have happened. I can’t go back and change the past. I’m very comfortable understanding that as much as I try, I’m not going to be perfect, but I’m going to try my hardest to best to be as perfect as I can.”

Giants

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman said he was interested in the Giants’ head coaching position because of the potential to add RB Jeremiyah Love, who he believes is one of the best players in the country.

“That was the intriguing part,” Freeman said, via Giants Wire. “Knowing that you’ve got one of the best players in the country who is going to have the opportunity to be one of those top five picks. I’m as happy as I could be (at Notre Dame), but I am happy for him.“