NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Buccaneers

  • Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)
  • LSU TE Bauer Sharp visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)
  • Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Billy Marshall)
  • Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Arye Pulli)
  • N.C. State TE Justin Joly will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Arye Pulli)
  • Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)

Falcons

  • Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Tony Pauline)
  • Arizona DB Treydan Stukes will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Alabama LB Justin Jefferson took a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Field Yates)
  • SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Jeremy Fowler)
  • Georgia CB Daylen Everette visited the Falcons, per his Instagram. He counts as a local prospect. (JaguarsNow904)

Saints

  • Auburn OL Jeremiah Wright will take a 30 visit with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
  • Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder had a private workout with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Indiana WRs Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt spent extensive time with the Saints after their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
  • Georgia DT Christen Miller had a private meeting on campus with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Iowa State DT Domonique Orange had a private workout that was attended by a Saints DL coach. (Tony Pauline)
  • South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a private workout set up with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Saints the day before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)
  • Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Saints. (Erik Turner)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply