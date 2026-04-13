NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)
- LSU TE Bauer Sharp visited the Buccaneers. (JC Allen)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Billy Marshall)
- Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Arye Pulli)
- N.C. State TE Justin Joly will take a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)
Falcons
- Missouri WR Kevin Coleman Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Tony Pauline)
- Arizona DB Treydan Stukes will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ian Rapoport)
- Alabama LB Justin Jefferson took a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Field Yates)
- SE Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Jeremy Fowler)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette visited the Falcons, per his Instagram. He counts as a local prospect. (JaguarsNow904)
Saints
- Auburn OL Jeremiah Wright will take a 30 visit with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder had a private workout with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Indiana WRs Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt spent extensive time with the Saints after their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia DT Christen Miller had a private meeting on campus with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
- Iowa State DT Domonique Orange had a private workout that was attended by a Saints DL coach. (Tony Pauline)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a private workout set up with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
- Miami OT Markel Bell met with the Saints the day before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson had a 30 visit with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Saints. (Erik Turner)
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