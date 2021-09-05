NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay

Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders could once again be poised for a breakout season, this time with a healthy offensive line in front of him. Sanders ranked fourth in yards per carry last season behind Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, and Derrick Henry.

“Man, my confidence is through the roof with this offensive line,” Sanders said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We can do a lot of special things with this O-line. They know that everybody else in this building knows that. We’re going to go as they go.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN believes Eagles first-round WR Devonta Smith could end up leading the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2021.

Giants

Giants OC Jason Garrett said he believes in the team’s much-maligned offensive line.

“I think we’re getting better and better,” Garrett said, via Giants Wire. “I think if you look at that [Patriots] game the other night there’s a lot of good examples of guys playing well individually, guys playing well together. There are certainly some examples of stuff where it wasn’t good enough, so we’re just in that process of trying to build on the good stuff and learn from the stuff that wasn’t quite as good. Some of it is recognition, some of it is technique, some of it is just experience, but they’re working hard every day and I think they’re getting better.”

Garrett added he isn’t concerned with how much the line has shuffled in the preseason.

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in our guys up front. We have a young group, they’re getting better, they’re working hard, they’re working the right way,” Garrett said. “We’ll always evaluate what we think is best for that position group, for the tight ends, the receivers, the quarterbacks, and the runners, and try to put them in the best situation as we try to put a game plan together and call a game on Sunday.”

Kenny Golladay

Giants WR Kenny Golladay isn’t committing to playing in Week 1 as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

“It was really tough. I mean, I’m kind of jealous. All the guys out there having fun really, and I for sure wish I was out there the whole training camp,” Golladay said, via GiantsWire.com.“I mean, this is literally like the first day and a half I’m back out there, so it’s still fresh. I’ve still got to get my legs up under me and everything. I feel like each day I’m getting better. So, right now I’m just taking it day-by-day, trying to stack good days on top of each other. Hamstrings are tricky. I mean, that’s pretty much what it is. They’re tricky. You’ve got to be smart and be patient with them. I guess you can say I learned a little bit. I really haven’t practiced at all. So yeah, I guess you could say I learned a little bit. It’s definitely a little bump in the road, but we still have some days left. I’ve got to get just a lot of catches in. When I look in the huddle and see all those guys, it’s very exciting. But people have been in and out of the lineup, so we’re going to be a little probably slow to get off. But we’ve got some workers on this team and I feel like if we put the work in, I feel like we can be really special.”