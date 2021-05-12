NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
Eagles’ recently claimed RB Kerryon Johnson is grateful to land in Philadelphia after being waived by the Lions.
“The Eagles saw something in me,” Johnson said, via E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I appreciate them for seeing that, and I’m ready to give this organization 100 percent.”
Johnson expects to compete for playing time with the Eagles with Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott.
“My expectation is to compete. I don’t think having a crowded room full of talented guys is ever an issue,” Johnson said. “It’s going to make every single player better. … You’ve got three very proven guys in this league. You’ve got three very young guys coming in hungry, and this is all going to make us all better.”
Johnson believes his catching and blocking ability out of the backfield proves he is a “multifaceted” player.
“Being able to do different things is always going to earn you a spot in this league,” Johnson said. “I just have to make sure that I go out there and prove that I’m multifaceted. Go out there and prove that I know what do. First and foremost, that’ll get you benched quicker than anything.”
- According to Field Yates, the Dolphins also attempted to sign Johnson before being claimed by Philadelphia.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that while the Giants liked WR DeVonta Smith, there wasn’t necessarily a consensus on him being the pick had he been there at No. 11.
- It ended up working out for the Giants, as they had done the legwork on a potential deal with the Bears if QB Justin Fields fell to their pick and could pull the trigger on a deal.
Washington
Washington OC Scott Turner is excited to reunite with WR Curtis Samuel after the two worked together in Carolina.
“High energy guy, really intelligent. You can do a lot of different things with him,” Turner said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s only 24-years-old, I think he’s just scratching the surface on what he’s capable of.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Washington would have loved if S Trevon Moehrig fell to their pick in the second but the Raiders took him just before.
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington is hosting CFL DB Nelson Lokombo and OL Logan Bandy for workouts on Thursday.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!