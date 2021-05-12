NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles’ recently claimed RB Kerryon Johnson is grateful to land in Philadelphia after being waived by the Lions.

“The Eagles saw something in me,” Johnson said, via E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I appreciate them for seeing that, and I’m ready to give this organization 100 percent.”

Johnson expects to compete for playing time with the Eagles with Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott.

“My expectation is to compete. I don’t think having a crowded room full of talented guys is ever an issue,” Johnson said. “It’s going to make every single player better. … You’ve got three very proven guys in this league. You’ve got three very young guys coming in hungry, and this is all going to make us all better.”

Johnson believes his catching and blocking ability out of the backfield proves he is a “multifaceted” player.

“Being able to do different things is always going to earn you a spot in this league,” Johnson said. “I just have to make sure that I go out there and prove that I’m multifaceted. Go out there and prove that I know what do. First and foremost, that’ll get you benched quicker than anything.”

According to Field Yates, the Dolphins also attempted to sign Johnson before being claimed by Philadelphia.

Giants