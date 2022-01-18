NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

A major criticism surrounding the Giants as they wrap up what has been a decade of mostly failure is how insular the organization has become. Family members of co-owner John Mara are scattered throughout the front office, including his brother, senior VP of player personnel Chris Mara. He cut his teeth coming up through the scouting department and ran his own independent scouting firm for a while, so his qualifications aren’t what draws scrutiny. It’s his influence on the team which is more nebulous.

“You can’t treat him the same as a scout or a coach,” said a former member of the Giants front office to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “If the owner says something, you’re going to have to take that into account more so than someone else. I know this guy owns the team, so we have to sort of navigate around what he wants.”

Chris Mara has wanted the GM job in the past but that was a bit too much of a bad look for the Giants to consider, so he’s been passed over multiple times. John Mara has said his brother spends most of his time scouting and evaluating players, but Duggan notes colleagues say he’s been more hands off in recent years, including skipping the third day of the draft in 2015 to go watch his horse race in the Kentucky Derby. And he’s been a part of the last two coach search committees for the Giants, including this year.

“Jerry Jones is out there, like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing this.’ He’s not hiding. He’s not in the shadows,” a former front-office employee said. “He’s like, ‘Me and (son) Stephen are doing this. We messed up? OK, here we are.’ It’s different where they’re upfront about it and they’re accountable for their decisions.”

John Mara’s nephew, Tim McDonnell, also works in the scouting department and also gets glowing reviews for his work ethic inside and outside the building. But others question how quickly he’s gained influence and point out it’s another example of family being prioritized over getting new ideas in the building to turn things around.

“Legitimately two weeks on the job, not knowing what life was like working in the NFL, I’m like, ‘This place is f—g messed up,’” said a former staffer who worked for high-level college programs before joining the Giants. “There was no structure, no accountability. You have people in positions that are just god-awful that have been there for so long. They need to bring in a third party and they need to audit everything from top to bottom, in terms of processes, quality of staff, plan, protocols.”

