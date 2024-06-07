NFC Notes: Eric Kendricks, Drew Lock, Cowboys, Giants, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Eric Kendricks previously said in 2022 that DC Mike Zimmer runs a “fear-based” style on defense, but he rescinded those comments recently.

“Emotions were high,” Kendricks said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re very excited. It’s good to be back with him. I love his walkthroughs. I love the little ways he does things, the way he structures things, the level of detail, so I’m excited. I really am.”

“Yeah, absolutely, I always appreciated Zim. Just the amount of defense I learned when I was underneath him. The way I watch film, the way we break things down, the install, a lot of things I learned from Zim and we had some good years and I can’t wait to continue that.”

Giants

Giants QB Drew Lock said he was signed as a backup quarterback and his main goal is to help QB Daniel Jones.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Lock answered when asked about the backup quarterback being the most popular player, via PFT. “I would say I appreciate the people that respect my game and know what I can do, but you’re the backup, and you’re here to help Daniel.”

Lock understands the role of a backup quarterback and insisted that he doesn’t want to take Jones’s job.

”Three years I wasn’t a starting quarterback I was patient then,” Lock said. “I know how to be a backup, and just be ready if and when your time comes. As a backup, you hope it never comes, you hope the team’s playing good football. You hope Daniel stays healthy, but do everything you can to be ready, and when that time comes, just make the best of it.”

Panthers

The Panthers had high hopes for WR Terrace Marshall Jr. coming out of LSU in 2021 but he hasn’t sustained the production they once believed he would. New Carolina HC Dave Canales likes Marshall’s profile and touched on how comfortable he looks in the new offense.

“He’s been reliable,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “He’s doing what we’re asking him to do. He’s running the right routes. You can see that this is a big man with speed in there. And I think that the more comfortable he’s getting with our system, our concepts — the faster he looks.”