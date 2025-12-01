NFC Notes: George Kittle, Byron Young, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle continues to tell reporters how impressed he has been with the play of rookie DT Alfred Collins and brought it up again following the team’s win over the Browns.

“I cannot get over Alfred Collins. I just think he’s such a good player and you just see his effort out there,” Kittle told Nick Wagoner. “If you guys watch the all 22, I just think he’s making so many plays and so much effort and so much hustle and I’m just so proud of him.”

Rams

The Panthers ended the Rams’ win streak and forced three turnovers from QB Matthew Stafford. Rams LB Byron Young called the loss “humbling” and believes the loss will be a lesson for the team to not be complacent.

“I just feel like this is a wake-up call,” Young said. “You know, something that you just got to learn from. I definitely think it’s something that we needed. I don’t look at it as a bad thing. I just look at it that it is motivation. It is something I’m glad it happened. We need this.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked if they are going to get S Julian Love back this week: “I hope that we do, yeah. Looking positive. He’s got to take it day by day.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)