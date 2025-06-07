NFC Notes: George Pickens, Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury praised the way RB Brian Robinson Jr. has approached the offseason.

“Yeah, he’s been really focused,” Kingsbury said, via CommandersWire.com. “The biggest thing that came out of last year, I think, was that any of the guys that we asked to go in and play played at a really high level…Yeah, one of the best competitors I’ve gone against as a coach, just seeing him twice a year there in Arizona. I was always so impressed with how [49ers Head Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] utilized him and did different things with him, and he’s a football player through and through. Even being out here at OTA’s, just you get him on the field, and he’s got a natural feel for things as he’s figuring this offense out but couldn’t be more thrilled having seen it up close and personal for those years to actually get to work with him. Like I said, he’s a great football player.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys acquired WR George Pickens from the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. After there were some rumors that HC Mike Tomlin pushed the trade, Pickens made clear in a since-deleted post on X that he “forced” his way out, and Pittsburgh wanted to keep him.

“I forced [the trade], buddy. [The Steelers] were gladly keeping me. Have a nice day and a blessed one, my guy,” Pickens said, via SteelersWire.

Giants

Veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. spent the first five years of his career with the Giants and has since played for the Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. When appearing on CBS Sports, Beckham said he never wanted to leave New York.

“I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants,” Beckham Jr. said. “The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over. This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it’s definitely you’ll always hold that. But then someone like me went to the LA Rams and won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that.”