NFC Notes: Giants, Lions, Vikings

Giants

Giants WR Richie James didn’t arrive in New York with much fanfare, but he steadily impressed in work over the spring and summer to earn a starting job. He’s been steadily productive to start the year and now injuries have pushed him into duty as the Giants’ No. 1 receiver

“When I first got here, I said in my mind that I was going to do this,” James said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “It wasn’t for everybody else to know, just for me to know. I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I chose this team. I wanted to stay here.”

James has also been working ahead of much more established options like veteran WR Kenny Golladay and former first-rounder Kadarius Toney, earning HC Brian Daboll‘s trust in the meritocracy he hopes to establish.

“He’s been very consistent. He’s out there every day,” Daboll said. “He’s a very trustworthy receiver —S he’s where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there. I think he’s earned that confidence, not just from the coaching staff but from the quarterback as well.”

James has 14 catches for 146 yards in three games so far in 2022. He had a game back in 2020 where he popped off for nine catches and 184 yards which he says shows the type of potential he knows he has.

“I knew I had it,” James added. “It’s just opportunity and timing have to be perfect. It’s nothing special or nothing crazy. Just opportunity.”

Lions

Lions RB D’Andre Swift has been one of the most dynamic players in football early in the season and a big part of Detroit’s early success on offense. However, he’s banged up this week and could be looking at a short absence.

“We all know he’s a weapon for us, but I mean we’re prepared for this,” Campbell said via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “We knew it would be hard to get through a full season with him being healthy, that’s just the nature of the position and Swift’s — man, he’s different. And I mean that in a good way. He’s just — that’s the way it goes, and so we’re prepared for this, and those backs will do a good job. And we’ll find touches for other guys.”

Woodyard cites a team source who says the Lions are pondering shutting down Swift next week against the Patriots and giving him more time to heal with Detroit’s bye coming in the following week. That would leave them leaning on RB Jamaal Williams, which he welcomes.

“I love it. Every time. Give me the opportunity,” Williams said. “It just shows that put me in the position and I’m gonna make sure I handle my job. You ain’t never gotta worry about me doing my job or whatever my role is, so I’m just gonna get it done and try to help the team.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell on possibly taking more control of the defense: “I don’t know about that, because I got a lot of faith in Aaron Glenn.” (Kyle Meinke)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson following his successful matchup with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore in London, England: “It feels great, especially against this type of defender. He’s definitely known around the whole league to be a great corner. I got the upper hand on this matchup, especially [after] seeing him when I was a rookie.” (Kevin Seifert)

Per Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo, a league source thinks Vikings TE Jacob Hollister could develop into a factor for the team on offense after being added to the practice squad: “I’m not sure Hollister is going to replace [Irv Smith]. But he definitely has the chance to get involved in and be really productive in that offense.”