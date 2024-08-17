NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. has been impressed with third-round S Tykee Smith : “a phenomenal job…Especially picking up our defense. You know, it’s loaded. He’s doing a great job. He’s running with the ones, and getting things like that, so he’s picking up fast.” (Jenna Laine)

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles has been impressed with how second-round OLB Chris Braswell has filled in for injured OLB YaYa Diaby: "Braswell has been excellent. He's been one of the more pleasant surprises here since we've been up here in Jacksonville. He keeps getting better and better. I love the things he's doing and love where he's at." (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

The Falcons traded for OLB Matt Judon to add a prolific pass rusher to the group and transform the defense. Atlanta DT Grady Jarrett is excited about what Judon adds and recognizes his elite skillset.

“He just a talent, an all-around great dude. … He just a dog player,” Jarrett said, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “He’s a guy who just can’t be stopped when he rolling. He had one of his best seasons just before his injury last year. I’m super excited to have him added to the squad. I can’t wait to pass rush with him.”

“I’m not getting 10 percent, I’m getting much more. I’m getting a guy added to the room that’s a dynamic player, been an All-Pro in this league, and he’s just gonna make this team so much better, gonna make that back end so much better with the guys we already have here.”

Per Howard Balzer, the Falcons hosted LBs Dequan Jackson, Storey Jackson and Kyahva Tezino for tryouts and signed Storey Jackson.

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young threw a few interceptions during their camp Wednesday against the Jets. Carolina HC Dave Canales outlined how they learn from turnovers and use them to improve for the season.

“Offensively, it looked like a great day,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “Get into the last period of it, we throw an interception early in that part and it makes everything feel horrible. But it’s like, nothing’s wasted. It was a great day of work. But it just goes to show how critical the ball is and why we have to continue to heighten our awareness and execution in those areas.”

“Turnovers are always just something that we wanna continue to look at and say, ‘What happened here?’ and just get to the bottom of it. The interceptions happen when we’re trying. So I have no problem with that. If we’re not throwing interceptions, we’re not trying stuff, we’re not trying to make those tight throws. And we know NFL football is tightly played.”