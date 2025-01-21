NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Darren Rizzi, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers offensive consultant Tom Moore is 86 years old and will be returning to the team for his 49th season in the NFL. He has also coached in 49 playoff games. (Rick Stroud)
- Buccaneers OL Cody Mauch was fined $9,451 for a chop block.
Falcons
Falcons’ veteran DL Grady Jarrett spoke about the team being ranked 31st in sacks during the 2024 season.
“There’s a lot to work on,” Jarrett said, via the team website. “But we did get better in some spaces, especially as the season went on, so that’s good that we were trending in the right direction. … I’m excited for what the future holds. We learned a lot about our team this year. We learned a lot about our defense and the strengths and weaknesses. We want to continue to do what we got to do to improve.”
Saints
- In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Saints getting a seventh-round pick for the loss of CB Isaac Yiadom.
- Korte notes the biggest uncertainty in his projections is where the exact cutoffs will fall between the rounds, so it’s possible the Saints could earn an additional seventh for the loss of DT Malcolm Roach if Chiefs LB Willie Gay ends up not qualifying as a compensatory free agent.
- Brad Biggs says that interim Saints HC Darren Rizzi is still in the running for the team’s full-time head coaching job, while also being considered for the Bears ST coordinator position.
