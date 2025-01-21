NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Darren Rizzi, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

“There’s a lot to work on,” Jarrett said, via the team website. “But we did get better in some spaces, especially as the season went on, so that’s good that we were trending in the right direction. … I’m excited for what the future holds. We learned a lot about our team this year. We learned a lot about our defense and the strengths and weaknesses. We want to continue to do what we got to do to improve.”

Saints