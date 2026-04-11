NFC Notes: Howie Roseman, Marcus Mbow, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler) Miami OT Markel Bell got dinner with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Justin Melo)

got dinner with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Justin Melo) Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ian Rapoport) Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy and Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds will visit the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)

and Indiana CB will visit the Cowboys. (Todd Archer) Tennessee CB Colton Hood had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

had a 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris) Duke DE Wesley Williams got dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman doesn’t believe the team has an offensive personnel problem, but they could add to the unit early in the draft.

“Bringing the band back together was also a year ago, the team that won a world championship, the offense won a world championship,” Roseman said, via The Athletic. “I think that we all agree, and this is not to be critical of anyone, that, being 20th in points scored isn’t really the standard that we’re looking to set. There’s a lot of growth in that area at the same time. We’ve got to continue to add, and I think that we’re looking at that group, and figuring out ways to add to every position group there. Some of those guys, we do think will be better here. I think when you look back at last offseason, kind of with hindsight, we had a bunch of guys who were having surgeries, and it was kind of a shorter offseason. …We’ll see how it all sorts out. But I understand, as it looks now… What I’m saying is, you can’t say we’re running it back until we actually do run it back. Let’s see how we add, and maybe that’s how we end up doing.”

Roseman added that the team wanted to retain OLB Jaelan Phillips but his price tag caused them to “pivot” which caused them to shift to signing CB Tariq Woolen, another player at a premium position.

“You have to be able to pivot,” Roseman said. “You have to be able to say, ‘Hey, this is where the market’s going… And we’ve done all this work. We have all the evaluations. Where is there value? …We try not to be stubborn about that. And I think in this situation, and we saw that a couple corners came off the board, got long-term deals that were pretty high, we kind of felt like we knew the player a little bit. We thought he was extremely talented. It’s a position that’s a priority for us, and so we just felt like that opportunity made sense when we kind of balance on that.”

Roseman added that adding QB Andy Dalton has nothing to do with QB Tanner McKee‘s spot on the roster.

“I think our whole goal here is to try to compete this year and to do really well,” Roseman said. “And I think that from our perspective, having a guy like Tanner is incredible security for us. The way I think about these three quarterbacks, when I go to bed at night, and I know we have three quarterbacks who can play, I sleep better. That’s just how I roll. So from my perspective, Andy in a vacuum, nothing to do with Tanner.”

Giants

Giants reporter Jordan Ranaan said that OL Marcus Mbow will initially be a part of the rotation at tackle, and they don’t plan on moving him inside at this time.

“I do not think — now it doesn’t mean they might not look in or look at it — but or like try it at some point,” Raanan said of moving Mbow to guard, via Giants Wire. “But his role right now seems to be, or the intention for his role right now is to be the swing tackle.“