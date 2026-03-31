NFC Notes: Isaiah Likely, Riq Woolen, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Former Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney said he still has a lot left in the tank and is used to having to wait to sign a contract with a team in free-agency.

“That’s the usual for me,” Clowney said, via Click2Houston. “The usual, all season. Come in, stand on my grind. I got a lot left in the tank. I don’t know if other people know that, but I know that, I can continue to prove that to people and go out there and show people I’m going to do that.”

Clowney added that he’s comfortable playing in both an odd and even front and has scheme versatility.

“I done played in every scheme, ain’t no scheme I can’t play in, 3-4 to 4-3 to whatever damn scheme that you had,” Clowney said. “I think I done proved that I can play in them all and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level. I just came off a great season, looking forward to doing it again and, you know, continue to prove to people and show the balance. For sure, man. They know I’m available. I walk in every year and play well on every scheme and every team I’ve been on. I want to continue to do that going into year 13. Showing people wrong and proving that I can still play at a high level. It don’t matter where I end up, where I play at, just know I’m coming to show you again and prove people wrong again.”

Eagles

Speaking with reporters at the NFL’s annual league meeting, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni told reporters that the addition of CB Riq Woolen was an important one this offseason, highlighting that he is expected to make a significant impact rather than just being another free agent addition.

“We’re edgy as a football team. We like to show our excitement. Football is fun. It’s supposed to be fun. You can lose that sometimes in highly stressful situations, but it’s fun. … I want those guys to show their emotion. I want them to show their excitement. I want them to show their personalities within the rules of the game. That’s my job.” Sirianni said.

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh looks forward to having both Theo Johnson and Isaiah Likely at tight end this coming season, praising Likely, who is joining Harbaugh as a free agent addition from Baltimore.

“Two tight ends out there that are pretty special, very special, talented players together. It’s exciting,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday, via GiantsWire.com.

“He’s a playmaking football player,” Harbaugh said of Likely. “I have seen him in every kind of circumstance. So it’s really a valuable thing to know players. He’s got a big catch radius. He can make plays after he makes a catch. He can get upfield. He can make people miss. He can run people over. He’s a very good perimeter blocker. You’ll see that. That will be good for our run game.”