NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

In his first season with the team, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins has developed a strong relationship with S Jessie Bates III. Cousins brought up their film sessions and cited Bates as a way for him to improve at this stage in his career.

“He asked to watch film together, which tells you something that he would even ask, and I felt like I learned maybe more than he learned from me,” Cousins said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “We have to do more of that. That’s just the tip of the iceberg right now.”

“You have to know how to get better and as a young player, I just didn’t know how. As a young player, you might not even know the question to ask, but now I know how to get a lot out of that meeting. Make no mistake, in my final years I’m going to do those things and maximize those opportunities.”

Panthers

After a drastic overhaul in the pass-rushing department, Carolina will look to the development of young players for production after OLBs Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum. Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is confident in the group’s talent and likes their chances to improve weekly.

“We feel really good about the group,” Evero said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “[Jadeveon] Clowney, obviously, his résumé speaks for itself. But the group is doing a heck of a job. They’re inexperienced, but there’s a lot of talent there. They’re working hard and they’re improving.”

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara had back tightness while WR A.T. Perry went in with an ankle sprain Tuesday, per Nick Underhill.

had back tightness while WR went in with an ankle sprain Tuesday, per Nick Underhill. According to Katherine Terrell, LB Pete Werner ‘s extension has base salary escalators in 2026 and 2027 based on performance escalators in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

‘s extension has base salary escalators in 2026 and 2027 based on performance escalators in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Werner can earn $225k for playing 85 percent of defensive snaps and another $225k for playing 90 percent of defensive snaps in those seasons. (Terrell)