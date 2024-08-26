NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Trey Lance, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders second-round DT Jer’Zhan Newton was activated from the NFI List last month and has taken part in training camp practices but hasn’t been active for a preseason game. Washington HC Dan Quinn detailed Newton’s situation and why he hasn’t seen game action yet.

“So, he has a, dealing with like a soft tissue injury on his foot, not related to his surgery,” Quinn said, via Bryan Manning of the Commanders Wire. “And so he’s off to the side doing work, and we’re fortunate that the, I’m going to call it a preseason bye [week] is here because we’re going to try to ramp him up towards the end of this week and hopefully into the practice for next week. So, he’s hit all the marks that we’re wanting him to, but we’re just trying to make sure there are no setbacks. He worked so hard, so I want to make sure like we just don’t miss one thing of it.”

Cowboys QB Trey Lance on his performance in the final preseason game: “Ups and downs for sure. I turned the ball over too many times. … My confidence isn’t going anywhere. This sucks. This is one I’m not going to forget about any time soon, but it’s part of it. You just got to flush it and turn the page.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team will not look for help at cornerback after losing CB DaRon Bland due to injury: "Not at all. Not in any way. No. Not at all. The good news is we've got some guys that have really shown well in camp. We won't be looking at all." (Todd Archer)

Jones was also asked if he had any regrets about trading for Lance: "For a 4th-round pick? Are you kidding me? Although we did get Dak with our second 4th-round pick (in 2016). But we've had some that didn't play in the 4th round, too." (Machota)

Cowboys DE Al-Quadin Muhammad will be on the suspended list for the first game of the season to finish out a suspension he was given last season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. (Archer)

Cowboys DE Al-Quadin Muhammad will be on the suspended list for the first game of the season to finish out a suspension he was given last season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. (Archer)

Eagles WR Jahan Dotson was shocked to be traded to Philadelphia by the Commanders but is focusing on the new chapter in his career.

“Yeah, you know, it was a shock just because all I know in the NFL is the Washington Commanders,” Dotson said, via Pro Football Talk. “At the end of the day, it’s a business and I understand that very much so. It all happens so fast, and you don’t kind of get to react to it, but you know, I would say being out here today and being on the field and kind of taking the field and taking it all in a little bit, you know, I’m very excited. It got me like, I got goosebumps, leaving the field today, just because Philly growing up only an hour, hour and a half away from here, you understand the passion. You understand how much people care about the Eagles. Seeing the fans go crazy, literally after a third preseason game, it was exciting. It got me a little excited to be here.”