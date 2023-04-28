NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, Packers, Lukas Van Ness, Vikings

Lions

Lions’ new RB Jahmyr Gibbs said he was “shocked” to be picked at No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft given running backs typically go later in the first round.

“Yeah, I thought like in the 20s because that’s where it is usually for running backs,” Gibbs said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I feel great. I didn’t know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don’t get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL draft, but it was pretty shocking to me. But I’m grateful for the city of Detroit.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes said they were intrigued by Gibbs’ ability as a runner and receiver.

“We’ve kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box and just got really excited about the player,” Holmes said.

Detroit picked WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama at No. 12 in last year’s draft as well. Holmes said he respects the talent Alabama routinely pumps out.

“I really didn’t put the two 12’s together, but obviously that’s one of the most respected programs in college football,” Holmes said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach [Nick] Saban and what he does down there, and you kind of know what kind of product and what kind of football player he’s putting out. So it just happened to be that [Gibbs] was one our top players that we really, really liked and just glad that we were in the position to get him.”

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions would’ve been comfortable taking Gibbs at No. 6 but instead moved back to No. 12.

Holmes said Detroit also thought about taking Gibbs at No. 18 but heard chatter that he’d be gone by No. 15: “Obviously, we had thoughts of maybe at 18. But we didn’t feel great about it, and so when we were able to select him at 12, that’s when all the texts started coming in of, ‘Oh, would’ve been gone by 15.’ Just a lot of picks, a lot of people saying they want to trade up, they want to get him. I wouldn’t have felt food about him staying at 18,” per Colton Pouncey.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said what sold him on first-round OLB Lukas Van Ness was his size, speed, and explosiveness.

“Really excited about it. Big man. Powerful. Fast. Explosive. Really big upside, and we’re really excited to get him,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire.

Gutekunst considers Van Ness to be a “very versatile player” and brings a different skill set than OLB Za’Darius Smith.

“He’s a very versatile player. That’s very important to us,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a different player than (Za’Darius Smith) was, but I think he’s going to be able to do a lot of that stuff. His best football is ahead of him. He is going to be a guy that can move inside and out.”

Gutekunst reiterated he was glad to take a pass rusher at No. 13 overall.

“I think it was just how we had him rated. We very much believe in rushing the passer, and edge rusher is a very premium position for us,” Gutekunst said. “We were happy to take him at 13.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said OLB Rashan Gary ‘s recovery from torn ACL did not factor into their decision to select first-round OLB Lukas Van Ness : “This will have some immediate help for sure, but this is really more long term for us,” per Ryan Wood.

said OLB ‘s recovery from torn ACL did not factor into their decision to select first-round OLB : “This will have some immediate help for sure, but this is really more long term for us,” per Ryan Wood. Gutekunst expects Van Ness to play immediately: “I do think he’s gonna play right away and he’ll help us right away. The character really checked out. He’s a culture guy. He’s a fit here,” via Matt Schneidman.

Albert Breer has heard the Packers really like Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer and could consider a trade up for him.

Vikings

According to Darren Wolfson, the Saints and Chiefs showed interest in trading up to the Vikings’ pick at No. 23 overall for WR Jordan Addison, but Minnesota was sold on Addison and didn’t feel their offers were good enough to pass on him.