NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said the team will go through a final medical meeting and consider all opinions on QB Jayden Daniels ‘ dislocated elbow to make a decision later this week. (Jones)

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's no sense that Daniels' injury is season-ending, but it's still being determined how much time he'll miss and if a stint on injured reserve is necessary.

Fowler adds that from there, the trajectory of Washington’s season is a factor, as once the team is eliminated, there’s no reason to risk further injury to the franchise quarterback.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer shared his excitement over the team’s deadline trades for DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson.

“It’s exciting,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “Kudos to Jerry [Jones] and Stephen [Jones], Will [McClay], being aggressive but then smart. A couple of moves we made, you’re getting guys not just for this year but beyond, which I think is great. . . . I think it’s two terrific players, but also terrific young men…They’ll both be coming through here for physicals, and we’ll get them the things they need, the iPads and things like that, but they’re both veteran players. They’ve both played a lot of football. . . . But we’ll get them up to speed, and both guys I think should be fast learners and pick it up pretty quick. You should expect to see them make a fast transition.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says at one point he heard the Jets were in talks to send both brothers, DT Quinnen Williams and LB Quincy Williams, to the Cowboys, but talks fell through for the latter, and Dallas pivoted to trading for Bengals LB Logan Wilson .

and LB to the Cowboys, but talks fell through for the latter, and Dallas pivoted to trading for Bengals LB . ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says other teams that talked to the Bengals got the sense they would have traded DE Trey Hendrickson for a second-round pick, but ultimately they stood pat. Fowler adds the Cowboys inquired but thought the asking price was too rich.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters that the trade for former Packers and Ravens CB Jaire Alexander is a risky one that could turn out to be rewarding.

“I remember when he signed in June with Baltimore, thinking what a great signing by them,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “It didn’t work out the way that he wanted or that they wanted or he wouldn’t have been available to us. But the relationship we have with Baltimore, being able to have honest conversations and understanding what he went through a little bit in training camp and getting back to health, [he] obviously missed a lot of time last year. Then just really doing a deep dive on him and how successful he’s been, what we thought of him last year when we were in Brazil playing them, and then for the first part of the year. Then, having [passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker] who’s with him and getting to know the mindset of the player. Sometimes in this league, you acquire information, you watch everything and you feel like, ‘Hey, the risk is worth the reward here.’ I think when you talk about [him] still [being] a young guy, knowing where his health is at now, feeling healthy, feeling good, we felt like the risk was worth the reward with him.”

Roseman on the team’s interest in pass rushers Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons:“I feel like when there’s opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we’re not going to sit on our hands. I don’t think that you have great success without taking great risks at times. They’ve got to make sense in terms of the risks that you’re taking. We can’t be afraid to fail. I think for a lot of times for you to get to the top, that you’ve got to be willing to take chances that may look controversial at times. If there was an opportunity to do that, that we thought [also] gave us an opportunity to be the last team standing and put confetti on our heads, we’re going to go be aggressive in that direction. I just feel like that’s the right way to operate our team. That doesn’t come without mistakes. I understand that, but I won’t live with regret. I won’t live with regret in the way that we operate around here. If we feel passionate about something, if we think the value’s right, we’re not going to be afraid to pull the trigger.” (Berman)